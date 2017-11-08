Share this:

All coloured pants are good pants. But olive…that’s a whole another story there.

Chances are, if you’re Sidharth Malhotra catching a flight to somewhere obviously amazing, you’re going to be dressed for a comfortable flight. But you’re not him and there never should be another version of the guy, either. So, when the real Sidharth was seen at the airport this week, he had his outfit sorted. Jacket on, sunglasses on and most importantly, the pants in question were definitely on. The olive pants that we’re all waiting with bated breath to talk about. Even if you’re not, get on the wagon.

Olive is a huge deal because it may be a basic colour that ranges from dark to warm tones but it powerfully transforms the end result of your outfit, just like our friend Sidharth here has. The olive pants would have been too tame with just a white t-shirt. But, adding a black graphic t-shirt with a black jacket on is what’s having Sidharth look ace. The bottom line is: olive is a power move that you didn’t know about. To further the cause of this olive colour wisdom, we selected a couple of pants in the colour for you. You’re welcome.