If you like wearing your sneakers with your suit, you have Ayushmann Khurrana to thank for that. The man introduced this apparently “crazy” outfit combination after a trip to the Big Apple many years ago. People thought he was nuts but look at everyone now, sporting the very same outfit.

So when you’re going for a suit-sneaker combination, the key to nailing it is to keep it contrast. And by that, I mean don’t have the same colours clashing all over your person. Just this one time, you’re allowed to be a fresh Christmas cut from the tree sale. But getting your colours is important. As for the sneakers that will take your style to the next level, you have Bally, Tod’s Ermengildo Zegna Couture, Louis Vuitton and more to choose from. Take your pick.