Tommy Hilfiger has announced Alex Pall and Andrew (Drew) Taggart – globally known as the celebrated pop music duo, The Chainsmokers as their brand ambassadors. The Grammy award-winning duo brings a modern, youthful twist to the brand’s more than 30-year global menswear legacy.

“Our partnership with The Chainsmokers reflects the company’s strategic commitment to bring the next generation of Tommy Hilfiger consumers into our men’s business with exciting fashion collections, curated shopping experiences, and digital commerce convenience,” said Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global.

Formed in 2012, The Chainsmokers have sold more than 10 million singles and are currently the third most streamed artist in the world. In 2017, the duo won the Best Dance Recording Grammy with “Don’t Let Me Down,” featuring Daya, and their single “Closer,” featuring Halsey, was recognized as the Top Collaboration of the Year at the Billboard Music Awards. It was also the first lyric video in history to surpass one billion YouTube views.

“Like Tommy Hilfiger, we have always believed in celebrating individuality and breaking conventions,” said The Chainsmokers. “Tommy paved the way for collaborations between fashion and music, and we are excited to collaborate with a brand that aligns so closely with our own artistic approach and shares our passion for creating memorable experiences for our fans.”

Hilfiger has a longstanding affinity for music, which has remained a never-ending source of inspiration throughout his career and developed into a strong connection between his brand and the music industry. In the ‘90s, Hilfiger was one of the first designers to blend fashion and celebrity, and he became a pioneer in the industry by dressing young artists such as Aaliyah, Mark Ronson and Usher; sponsoring tours for the likes of Britney Spears and Lenny Kravitz; and featuring musicians such David Bowie and Beyoncé in his advertising campaigns.