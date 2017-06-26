Share this:

After squats, leg lunges are probably the most common lower body exercise. It’s a must in every regime, and if you can do several sets without any discomfort, great. But, you need to realize that bodybuilding is based on the concept of progressive overload. Which means that you need to make your workouts tougher in order to see gains. So, let’s take a look at some variations of leg lunges you can try adding.

Walking lunges



It’s better than normal lunges for your hips and thighs, even though it’s not the best idea in a crowded gym.

Reverse lunges



Instead of bringing your leg forward, you have to take it backwards. That’s the only difference as compared to normal lunges.

Reverse lunge and kick



A little advanced, doing this exercise can come in handy in combat situations where you have to generate force to kick someone. It’s also a good way to break the monotony of normal lunges, and do something exciting.

Curtsy lunges



Curtsy lunges are a great way to get your butt in shape, but you have to make sure that you’re doing it right to avoid any damage to your knees.

Jumping lunges



This is one variation that will get your legs strong, and your heart pumping. It’ll also improve your sense of balance. That said, it’s not the easiest variation to pull off.