Beer Margarita by Brewbot
INGREDIENTS:
Tequila
Triple Sec or Cointreau
Sweet and sour mix
Belgian witbier
METHOD:
Blend some ice cubes with the tequila, the triple sec and the sweet and sour mix until it reaches
a slushy consistency. Tilt a bottle (pint) of the beer into a beer mug, without emptying it. Add
the slush to the sides of the pint into the glass until it’s just more than half. Add a slice of orange to garnish. Carefully lift the pint until the beer comes out into the glass and reaches the top.
Apple & Cinnamon Pie by Joss
INGREDIENTS:
Vodka
Peach liqueur
Fresh apple chunks
Cinnamon stick
Fresh apple juice
Lime juice
METHOD:
Muddle the apple chunks with the cinnamon sticks and pour in the vodka and the peach liqueur. Mix well. Add the fresh apple juice and a gentle squeeze of lime. Shake well and serve.
Purple Rain by Woodside Inn
INGREDIENTS:
Vodka
Blue curacao
Grenadine syrup
Fresh lime
Sparkling wine to top
METHOD:
Mix all the liquids except the sparkling wine and shake with ice. Pour it into a chilled martini glass. Carefully float the sparkling wine on top of the concoction (use a bar spoon handle).
Chairman Mao’s Negroni by Shizu San
INGREDIENTS:
Gin infused with Bhavnagri chillies
Campari
Vermouth
Grapefruit bitters
METHOD:
Fill a Old Fashioned glass two-thirds with ice. Build the drink in the glass, beginning with the gin, the Campari and then the vermouth. Add two drops of the bitters. Stir well. Garnish with dehydrated orange chips and a caramelised cinnamon stick. (Recipe by Tanai Shirali, Beverage
Developer and Director Operations, Bellona Hospitality)
Cucumber Up by The Stables
INGREDIENTS:
Gin
Vodka
Cucumber liqueur
Fresh lime juice
Tabasco
Cucumber wedges and mint leaves
METHOD:
Mix all the liquids together along with a hint of Tabasco and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with cucumber wedges and mint leaves.
Berry Chilli Margarita by The Sassy Spoon
INGREDIENTS :
Mulberries
Tequila
Creme de cassis
Lime wedge
Lime juice
Honey
Green chillies
Salt
METHOD:
Muddle the mulberries and the chillies to taste. Add the tequila, creme de cassis, lime
juice and honey. Rim a rock glass with salt. Single strain the drink onto ice and garnish with
lime wedges, chillies and mulberries.
