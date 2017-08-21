Share this:

Liqueurs are that extra dose of fun your cocktails need to get party-ready.

Beer Margarita by Brewbot

INGREDIENTS:

Tequila

Triple Sec or Cointreau

Sweet and sour mix

Belgian witbier

METHOD:

Blend some ice cubes with the tequila, the triple sec and the sweet and sour mix until it reaches

a slushy consistency. Tilt a bottle (pint) of the beer into a beer mug, without emptying it. Add

the slush to the sides of the pint into the glass until it’s just more than half. Add a slice of orange to garnish. Carefully lift the pint until the beer comes out into the glass and reaches the top.

Apple & Cinnamon Pie by Joss

INGREDIENTS:

Vodka

Peach liqueur

Fresh apple chunks

Cinnamon stick

Fresh apple juice

Lime juice

METHOD:

Muddle the apple chunks with the cinnamon sticks and pour in the vodka and the peach liqueur. Mix well. Add the fresh apple juice and a gentle squeeze of lime. Shake well and serve.

Purple Rain by Woodside Inn

INGREDIENTS:

Vodka

Blue curacao

Grenadine syrup

Fresh lime

Sparkling wine to top

METHOD:

Mix all the liquids except the sparkling wine and shake with ice. Pour it into a chilled martini glass. Carefully float the sparkling wine on top of the concoction (use a bar spoon handle).

Chairman Mao’s Negroni by Shizu San

INGREDIENTS:

Gin infused with Bhavnagri chillies

Campari

Vermouth

Grapefruit bitters

METHOD:

Fill a Old Fashioned glass two-thirds with ice. Build the drink in the glass, beginning with the gin, the Campari and then the vermouth. Add two drops of the bitters. Stir well. Garnish with dehydrated orange chips and a caramelised cinnamon stick. (Recipe by Tanai Shirali, Beverage

Developer and Director Operations, Bellona Hospitality)

Cucumber Up by The Stables

INGREDIENTS:

Gin

Vodka

Cucumber liqueur

Fresh lime juice

Tabasco

Cucumber wedges and mint leaves

METHOD:

Mix all the liquids together along with a hint of Tabasco and pour into a martini glass. Garnish with cucumber wedges and mint leaves.

Berry Chilli Margarita by The Sassy Spoon

INGREDIENTS :

Mulberries

Tequila

Creme de cassis

Lime wedge

Lime juice

Honey

Green chillies

Salt

METHOD:

Muddle the mulberries and the chillies to taste. Add the tequila, creme de cassis, lime

juice and honey. Rim a rock glass with salt. Single strain the drink onto ice and garnish with

lime wedges, chillies and mulberries.