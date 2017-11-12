Share this:

Grover Zampa should gear up for their 94th award.

If you’ve ever wondered what gold tastes like, Indian winemaking brand Grover Zampa Vineyards took on the challenge to deliver just that. On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of their journey in producing one fine wine after the other, Grover Zampa launched ‘Auriga’, India’s first sparkling wine in which you’ll find little flakes of gold dancing away in the party fuel.

The process of making an Auriga bottle is extensive but rewarding, nonetheless. A tour around their Nashik vineyard in Maharashtra showed that the Champagne-treated sparkling wine was made with labour of love and then some. Right from the harvesting the grapes to bottling the final product, the award-winning vineyard made sure that this Brut sparkling wine was designed for people to celebrate only the most special occasions this season.

Speaking on the release of Auriga, both the chairman Kapil Grover and associate winemaker Karishma Grover are proud of their accomplishments, as they should be. And with a wine that’s citrus-y and floral on the nose, this just might be one of the most appealing aperitifs out there.

Released aptly around the party and soiree season, Auriga is the ultimate innovatuve precursor to your wild nights ahead. Salud, friends.