A one-stop for the finest Oriental fare in Mumbai, Hakkasan is known to constantly push the envelope with new ideas and innovations by introducing new dishes regularly.

The latest menu has been curated by Chef Andy Toh Chye Siong, Executive Chef of Hakkasan Middle East, and includes a number of dishes that are available at Hakkasan internationally; as well as suited to the global Indian’s evolving taste buds.

Our sampling of this menu began with a serving of the Mapo sauce vegetable dumplings that are crunchy and flavourful. Best had with a smidge of chili oil, these stood out in comparison to the Lobster Shumai, which is nothing to write home about.

Do save your appetite for main course, for there are some revelations in store. The Black Truffle Roasted Duck is cooked to perfection, with a golden, crackling crust that adds just enough bite and flavour to the soft meat, allowing it to shine on its own. A shaving of truffle on top is the added bonus. The star of the night, however, is the Grilled Black Cod with Truffle Sauce that might, by, far, be the best fish I have eaten in Mumbai in a very long time. Best enjoyed with a side of sticky rice, the fish melts in your mouth and its sauce is deceptively simple. Believe me, the dish is so good that we chose to finish every last bit of it, leaving no space even for dessert.

Dining at Hakkasan may involve a bit of a splurge, but I can assure you it’s definitely worth every penny.

What we like: Grilled Black Cod with Truffle Sauce

What we don’t like: Lobster Shumai

MW Verdict: 4/5