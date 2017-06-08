A lot has been said about women preferring men who’re older to them because of the common assumption that men mature much later than women. But dispelling that notion, here’s an insightful survey that will definitely bust some major myths about what women want, when it comes to choosing their life partners.

BharatMatrimony recently conducted a social media study called “Girls Are Ok, Are Guys” where 97 percent of women who participated revealed how they were okay to marry a younger guy.

The site posed some 10 questions (“Are You Ok”) to the participants including “what if the guy is a mamma’s boy”, “someone who doesn’t like shopping, “someone who leaves stuff all over the house”, “someone who’s younger to you”, among others.

And here’s the interesting revelation. 80 percent of women revealed how they do not have a problem with “mamma’s boys” while 95% of them (60% women, 35% men) stated how they do not mind living in a joint family.

Cleanliness was one of the top priorities it seems with about 90 percent women revealing how they would “not talk to the guy until he cleans the room he has messed up”. An interesting thing that emerged out of it all was how “lack of patience and boredom” were the key reasons why men don’t prefer to accompany women when it comes to shopping.

Most women gave more importance to “attitude and understanding” as opposed to looks while choosing a life partner while some were also pretty understanding to emphasize on the fact that men “don’t need to sacrifice their hobbies (such as playing cricket and other games or even indulging in the arts) after marriage.

Some of the other fun revelations were as follows:

Women stated how they would emotionally blackmail a guy or cook a nice meal for him when they want the TV remote.

Most women also feel that they should not be compared with the guy’s mother and that their individuality needs to be respected.

85 percent of women prefer to search for a life partner who resides close to their hometown so that they can continue to spend time with their parents (even after marriage)

Kaushik Tiwari, VP – Head Marketing at Matrimony.com stated how their campaign was aimed at dispelling “myths about what girls are okay with when it comes to marriage. The campaign offered a platform to build conversations around this and the results were surprising. It helps girls and guys understand each other better.”

So what did you think of their social media study? Tell us in the comments below.