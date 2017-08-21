Share this:

Everyone associated with fashion waits eagerly for the Lakme Fashion Week, and even this year the show didn’t disappoint. There were a wide range of designers who showcased their work, and we were overwhelmed by the amount of class that we witnessed. The event was held at St. Regis – a five-star hotel in Mumbai, and there were a lot of celebrities who put their best foot forward. 

Let’s take a look at our favorites. 

Ranveer Singh

@etihadairways presents @manisharorafashion at #LakmeFashionWeek Winter/Festive 2017 #5DaysOfFashion @ranveersingh

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

Kalki Koechlin

#LakmeFashionWeek Winter/ Festive 2017 presents @nikitamhaisalkar at the @6degreeplatform studio #5DaysOfFashion

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

Preity Zinta

Kriti Sanon

#LakmeFashionWeek Winter/ Festive 2017 presents @arpita__mehta #5DaysOfFashion @lakmeindia @nexaexperience @kirtisanon

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

Sunny Leone

Sushant Singh Rajput

Tiger Shroff

Jacqueline Fernandez

The Closing Show ‘Tales of Indulgence’ by @nexaexperience presents @manishmalhotra05 at #LakmeFashionWeek #5DaysOfFashion

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

Dia Mirza

@6degreeplatform presents @Faabiiana at #LakmeFashionWeek Winter/Festive 2017 #5DaysOfFashion @Diamirzaofficial

A post shared by Lakmé Fashion Week (@lakmefashionwk) on

 

Facebook Comments

MW Staff

Latest posts by MW Staff (see all)

Share this: