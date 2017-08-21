Everyone associated with fashion waits eagerly for the Lakme Fashion Week, and even this year the show didn’t disappoint. There were a wide range of designers who showcased their work, and we were overwhelmed by the amount of class that we witnessed. The event was held at St. Regis – a five-star hotel in Mumbai, and there were a lot of celebrities who put their best foot forward.
Let’s take a look at our favorites.
Ranveer Singh
Kalki Koechlin
Preity Zinta
Kriti Sanon
Sunny Leone
Sushant Singh Rajput
Tiger Shroff
Jacqueline Fernandez
Dia Mirza
Facebook Comments
Latest posts by MW Staff (see all)
- Gentleman Much? When Hooliganism Ruined Cricket Matches - August 28, 2017
- These US Open Facts Are Just The Build-Up You Need Before The Action Begins - August 28, 2017
- On Her 107th Birthday, Here Are Some Lesser Known Facts About Mother Teresa - August 27, 2017