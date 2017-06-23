Share this:

The new fragrance is sensual, deep and woody.

Josh Whitehouse, actor

What do you like about the Mr. Burberry scents?

I love the smell of both fragrances. The Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette is brighter in smell: morning fresh, almost, yet zesty and light. The Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum is a deeper, woodier fragrance – it’s almost more of a romantic scent.

How do you think a man should wear fragrance?

If a man enjoys wearing a fragrance, I think it’s nice to have a day scent and a night one. I would apply Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette in the morning around the neck and chest area just after a shower. Then if I’m going out later, I’ll wear Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum.

Mr. Burberry Eau De Parfum, an intense and intimate interpretation of the iconic Mr. Burberry Eau de Toilette, is the latest chapter in the iconic brand’s Mr. Burberry fragrance story. The result of a collaboration between chief creative and chief executive officer Christopher Bailey and renowned perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, the campaign, directed by Steve Mcqueen, features British actor Josh Whitehouse.

The Fragrance

Inspired by London at night, Mr. Burberry is warm, sensual and woody, and the fragrance fuses classic scents of British male perfumery. Aromatic top notes of tarragon with comforting, spicy cinnamon are layered delicately on rich patchouli with a dense, woody base of amber and smokey vetiver. The bottle is an homage to the black Heritage Trench Coat and its signature design details. Bold and masculine, the weighted cap references hornlook buttons, while a hand-tied knot in English-woven gabardine sits around the neck – a tribute to the innovative fabric invented by Thomas Burberry more than 100 years ago.

Francis Kurkdjian, Perfumer

What was the inspiration for Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum?

The fragrances are inspired by London and its moments, and Christopher Bailey wanted them to capture the essence of London at night. It is inspired by the heritage of British male perfumers and is constructed to embody the Burberry man.

How did you approach making the Mr. Burberry Eau de Parfum?

I tried to capture the intense moments and the sensual vibes of the Mr. Burberry film. I immersed myself in the formula to highlight and emphasise the darker, more sensual part of the scent. The idea was to keep the masculine Britishness, but to infuse the fragrance with warmer, deeper undertones.

Steve McQueen, Director

What about London inspired you to film some of the Mr. Burberry film at night, and what story are you telling?

Night, to me, is always like a dream, especially in London. There’s something familiar, but at the same time unrecognisable. You’re partly blind, meaning that you dream more to make something a whole. Which, for me, is very romantic.

After living all over the world, what brings you back to London?

What I love about London, and this may sound odd, but if you’re wearing an amazing pair of shoes or some kind of garb, people notice it. Doesn’t matter if you’re upper class, middle class or working class. There’s a sense and appreciation of someone making an effort. This may sound superficial, but there’s a real sense of existence in London.