Looking great has less to do with a snazzy outfit than you think. You’ve got to maintain that beard, gel your mane to perfection, moisturize your skin daily and smell pretty great every time you step out. Here’s our pick of the products most likely to help you succeed in that endeavor.

Smell

Suit by Ermenegildo Zegna; jumper by Canali

No woman can resist the allure of a man who smells great. Pick a scent that works for you and make it your signature. Combine two, if you want.

Dior Homme Sport 2. Prada Carbon 3. Dunhill Icon Absolute 4. Versace Dylan Blue 5. Bvlgari Aqva 6. Carolina Herrera 212 Men 7. Mr Burberry 8. Calicut by Bombay Perfumery 9. Roberto Cavalli Uomo

Davidoff Horizon Extreme 2. John Varvatos Artisan Aqua 3. Jimmy Choo Man 4. Armani Code Colonia 5. Cartier L’Envol 6. Invictus Intense by Paco Rabanne 7. Montblanc Legend Spirit 8. All Good Scents Vetiver

Hair

Kimono nightwear top by Muji; pyjamas by Marks & Spencer

A shabby looking mane can ruin any outfit. Pick a shampoo according to your hair type, and supplement it with styling products – but not too many. Clean looks work best.

OSiS + Grip 2. Kérastase Chronologiste Le Parfum en Huile 3. The Man Company Essencia hair serum 4. Just Herbs 4 in 1 Root Nourishing Amla Neem shampoo 5. L’Oréal Professionnel Mat 6. OSiS + G Force 7. Kérastase Specifique Bain Vital 8. L’Oréal Professionnel Clay 9. Truefitt & Hill Hair Management Replenishing Conditioner

Face

Jacket by Tommy Hilfiger

You don’t want to be that full-grown man with the occasional acne attack, do you? Cleanse, tone and moisturize daily, and indulge in a scrub or peel once in a while.

Innisfree Forest for Men Fresh Skin toner 2. Kiehl’s Age Defender Power Serum 3. The Body Shop Drops of Light Pure Resurfacing Liquid Peel 4. Beardo Activated Charcoal face wash 5. Clarins Men Line-Control Eye Balm 6. Forest Essentials Sandalwood and Orange Peel facial scrub 7. Pond’s Men Energy Charge face wash 8. Kiehl’s Age Defender Moisturizer 9. Shiseido Men Cleansing Foam 10. Clarins Men Exfoliating Cleanser 11. La Prairie Line interception Power Duo 12. The Body Shop Drops of Youth – Youth Fresh Emulsion 13. Garnier Men Power White Double Action Face Wash

Body

Briefs by Calvin Klein

Here’s the best part — there isn’t much to do when it comes to taking care of your body. Pick a great wash, scrub well, and don’t forget your sunscreen.

Fiama Men Cool Burst shower gel 2. Kama Ayurveda Natural Sun Protection 3. HE Hypnotic Body Perfume 4. Beardo Tattoo Oil 5. The Body Shop Almond Milk and Honey hand cream 6. Soulflower Charcoal You Smell Good soap 7. Innisfree Jeju Lava Seawater Lotion 8. Nivea Men Fresh Protect Body Deodorizer 9. Just Herbs Kumuda body wash 10. The Man Company Charcoal Lemongrass and Cinnamon body wash

Beard

Joggers by Nautica; trunks, hand towel by Jockey

You probably sport some sort of facial hair these days. Doesn’t everyone? What no one told you about your beard was that you’d have to do a lot to maintain it — pre and post-shave oils, shaving creams and gels, lotions and a whole lot more.

L’Occitane Cade Shaving Oil 2. The Man Company Essencia Jojoba and Mint Pre Shave Oil 3. Shiseido Men Shaving Cream 4. Brahma Bull Moustache and Beard Wax 5. Truefitt & Hill razor 6. Shave Doctor Ultimate Shaving Crème 7. Trigodon Shaving Soap 8. Forest Essentials Sandalwood and Orange Peel Pre Shave Oil 9. Clarins Men After Shave Energizer 10. Gilette Foam