Share this:

In this weekend’s MW guide, it’s all about music around the country.

Mumbai

KRUNK Live guarantees some mad tunes by DJ MoCity and Niki this weekend. Since his home country, Iraq’s political environment does not really suit his situation, Mohammed Uraibi Abood (aka DJ MoCity) has become a global citizen in the true sense, currently making sweet music in India and Dubai. Niki, on the other hand, is a Bombay girl who excels at unconventional beats that intend to make her audience dance.

When: September 16, 10 pm onwards

Where: Bonobo, Bandra

Entry/tickets: Free. More details here.

Delhi

Going by movies such as Pitch Perfect and the franchise empire they’re building right now, it’s safe to say that people are a-ca ga-ga for it IRL, as well. British a ca pella group The Magnets are joined by Indo-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio for a national wide tour with the second stop being Delhi.

When: September 16

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Audi 3

Entry/tickets: More details here.

Bengaluru

A first of its kind event, The SteppingOut Wanderfest is a camping do where folks get away from the hustle of the city and play some beer pong, listen to music, and just laze around in hammocks for the weekend. If your adrenaline is restless, there are also kayaking experiences, ATV buggies and more. Sounds like a plan, if you ask us.

When: September 16-17

Where: Urban Valley Resort, Kanakapura

Entry/tickets: More details here.