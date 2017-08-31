Share this:

Sunny Leone will be seen in this Friday’s upcoming release Baadshaho, in a sizzling hot item number called Piya More where she is seen getting down and dirty with Emraan Hashmi. Surely, it is one of the best item songs in the history of Bollywood – ranking right up there with Munni Badnaam Hui, Sheila Ki Jawaani and Kajra Re.

So to create some heat, we’ve decided to list down some of Sunny Leone’s hottest item songs in Bollywood.

Baby Doll (Ragini MMS 2)



Probably, there’s no other item song that gets stuck in your head like this one. Kanika Kapoor does Sunny a huge service, as her singing is just perfect for the Ragini MMS 2 actress.

Trippy Trippy (Bhoomi)



Trippy Trippy is a song from Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming movie Bhoomi. It might not be the best song on this list, but it deserves to be seen and heard specially for its extremely dirty lyrics.

Laila (Shootout at Wadala)



Another hot song, John Abraham’s excitement in the song is just as wonderful as Sunny’s hot moves. And if you ask the film’s makers, the song is not just for promotional purposes, it’s crucial to the story as well.

Laila Main Laila (Raees)



Who would have thought that Sunny Leone and Shah Rukh Khan will one day share screen space and create magic. But, we saw it happen in Raees. Our only complaint? The song should have been an original instead of a remake of an old number.

Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela)



Another song that was sung by Kanika Kapoor, Desi Look failed to create the same magic as Baby Doll, but it was a great peppy number nevertheless.