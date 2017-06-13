It has been widely believed that masturbation leads to less stress. And the Americans seemed to have resorted to a lot of self-pleasing after Donald Trump officially won the 2017 US Presidential elections, as it was recently revealed that the overall porn traffic went up by 10 percent thereafter.

This bit of information is a part of the data released by the world’s leading porn website Pornhub, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, in now what New York magazine calls in its latest issue “the Kinsey Report of our time”.

WATCH: Steven Colbert was quick to latch on to ‘Merica’s porn-watching habits

Thanks to Pornhub’s careful accounting of its whopping 10-million-video catalogue, we also know that searches for ‘golden showers’ witnessed a dramatic 289 percent rise once the rumours of the current POTUS’ ‘pee tape’ first surfaced. That’s pretty instantaneous!

It also establishes that current events influence porn-watching habits more than anything else.

Last year, for example, after Kim Kardashian was robbed, ‘burglar’ became the second-fastest-growing search category, according to the New York Post.

How else do you explain the sudden spike in the ‘Cuban maid’ category immediately after Fidel Castro’s death last November.

“Taken as a whole,” New York’s Maureen O’Connor writes in the June 12-25 issue, Pornhub’s “vast trove of smut is the Kinsey Report of our time, shedding light on the multiplicity of erotic desires and sexual behaviors in our midst.”

We’ll keep bringing you more interesting findings from this report. Stay tuned and don’t forget to voice your thoughts in the comments section below.