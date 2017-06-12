Bollywood director Ram Gopal Varma recently came in the firing line for his bizarre social media avatar yet again. And why would he not, after posting this picture of former world number one tennis doubles player from India Sania Mirza.

A girl told someone,MBSLBCI reminded her of,though she was very good at Tennis her father refused to permit her to play beyond a age because she will have to wear skirts ..The film is about exposing these regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 7, 2017 at 4:33am PDT

What’s even more bizarre is that he thought he’s using this image to call out ‘regressive minds who use a girl’s sexuality against herself.’ I mean it’s great that you want to empower women through short movies like Meri Beti Sunny Leonne Banna Chahti Hai Mr Varma, but such posts are the exact opposite of the idea.

And don’t let yourself be tricked into believing that it might be a one-off incident. Ramu has been smoking some really weird shit ever since the day he debuted on Instagram, after already being forced out off Twitter for his controversial posts.

For instance, check this out.

Never saw anyone who is so intensely passionate about licking an ice cream cone unless she’s superlatively imaginative to visualise it as something else A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

And also this…

This is what I call double power and I thank God from the bottom of my soul for creating them A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on May 29, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Is this guy even sure of his stand on women’s rights?

And then there’s this.

I think this kid will become very successful some day A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on Jun 3, 2017 at 11:02pm PDT

Well, these days success is determined by how soon you start smoking it seems.

And if that wasn’t enough, this is how he denounced gun violence.

Not knowing what a gun can do is making the baby react like that ..ignorance of the other’s power should not be mistaken for courage A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on May 31, 2017 at 8:18pm PDT

As one of the comments on his page described, some other pictures are absolutely ‘covfefe.’

Is this a Woman in Love or a Ghost biting his Neck? A post shared by RGV (@rgvzoomin) on May 31, 2017 at 10:48pm PDT

But to be fair to him, there are some other posts from the account that do celebrate the woman form, despite the extremely poor quality of images that is. The Rangeela director is also intent on fighting against the increasing menace of censorship in India through projects like Guns and Thighs.

Maybe someone just needs to inform him that his pictures are not relevant to the causes that he’s supporting. Also, if you’re reading this RGV, please tell us where you’re scoring from, so that we can blacklist it.