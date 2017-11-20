Share this:

Meet the five young men and their unconventional journeys to fame and success.

In Association with Audemars Piguet

NAMIT MALHOTRA The Founder, Executive Chairman and Global CEO of Prime Focus is arguably India’s biggest success story in Hollywood. Two decades and several challenges later, he’s bullish about what lies ahead.

Photograph by Kartik Sadekar

Growing up, Namit Malhotra was quite disinterested in the work he does today. “A bunch of what we do is all about CGI and creative, artistic work. I didn’t care much for either. But since my grandfather and father were both in the film business – as a cinematographer and producer respectively – I was interested in making films,” he recalls.

But Malhotra wanted to be “different”, and in the midst of his teenage struggle with picking a career, his father offered him a valuable bit of advice. “He told me that the movie business is evergreen, and that I could enter it whenever I wanted. He gave me some perspective of how long it took him to reach a point where he could fund a film. He didn’t want me to face so many challenges.”

Since everything was about computers those days, Malhotra finally signed up for a quick computer graphics course and realized it wasn’t as complicated as he had made it out to be. “Down the road, I realized there was an opportunity there, with everything getting digitized. There was a major transformation happened. I had three guys teaching me, and I figured that they obviously knew better than me, so I hired all of them and we set up Prime Focus in a garage in 1995,” he says.

While there was a steady flow of work in the coming years, the company’s journey was fraught with all the ups and downs they anticipated, and more. “Everyone uses the word now, but back then, we were a start-up. We were founded on the back of debt, as opposed to someone putting in risk capital and becoming a partner the way they do today. I’ve paid up to 28% interest at the peak, after pledging my house,” Malhotra says. “But I am proud that two decades later, we are a company that hasn’t taken shortcuts to success. I think our tenacity set us apart – we took pride in pulling off the impossible.”

Namit Malhotra wears an AUDEMARS PIGUET ROYAL OAK SELFWINDING.

Ref. #15400OR.OO.1220OR.03

Indeed, the challenges have been aplenty – right from the need to train employees in new technology, to dealing with a facility ruined in Mumbai’s 2005 flood, a fire that burnt a new facility to the ground only a month prior, market crashes and feeling the pinch while paying custom duty as high as 120% for much-needed equipment. Malhotra has even taken day trips to London with 25-kilo computer parts in his bag, in order to ensure that the company would meet a certain client’s deadline. “I don’t like saying no, so I if I believe something can be done, I will find a way to make it happen. We’ve also really been able to squeeze the timeline – what others did in five years, we managed in two,” he tells me.

Throughout his journey – from starting Prime Focus in 1995 to taking it to Hollywood in 2010, where the company would go on to work on landmark movies – Malhotra has always believed in leading from the front. “I was the plump kid who didn’t enjoy sports, but I was made captain for various activities because of my ability to influence. As a kid, you don’t realize this; you just think it’s because you’re popular,” he jokes, adding, “When I lived in the US, my friends coined the term ‘Malhotras Law’ to describe the fact that whenever I have anything major coming up, something or the other is bound to go wrong. But the fact it, I don’t worry about these things. Instead, I gain strength from these experiences, and they only reinforce my leadership skills.”

Malhotra also talks about what can arguably be considered his most path-breaking move – starting from the bottom in Hollywood back in 2010, in an industry where India barely had a presence. “We’ve done well in Silicon Valley and on Wall Street, but in the entertainment industry there was nobody,” he says, recalling the decision to move his young family to a new place, where they knew nobody. “Even the credit card I was given by the bank had a $300 limit – my assistant had more. My success in India didn’t count there. Nobody cared what I had achieved. You think you’re somebody? This is the greatest reset button I can think of.”

Years later – with his company having worked on Star Wars: Episodes I-III, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and Guardians of the Galaxy, among other money-spinners – Malhotra can bask in his success, and believe he has truly made it. But he refuses to settle for what he has. “I’ve seen the company evolve from Mumbai to pan-India and then go global. The need for digitization has augmented our business in a never-before manner. We don’t care what screen you’re watching things on; we want to enhance that experience for you. That, for us, is a massive opportunity in a world that demands new forms in which content is being consumed. The best is yet to come and we feel we are in a great spot to make the most of it.”