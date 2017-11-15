Share this:

Meet the five young men and their unconventional journey to fame and success.

RANVEER BRAR A culinary whiz, affable TV host, traveller, artist, poet and more – Brar’s journey with food stands out due to his knack for going against the norm, and excelling at it.

Photograph by Kartik Sadekar

Ranveer Brar grew up in Lucknow at a time when passing out of college meant having to make the choice between pursuing a career in medicine, engineering or the army. “At the most, you could become a bank manager or an IAS officer,” he recalls. So, when the teenager announced to his parents that he’d like to be a chef, their displeasure was an expected reaction. They didn’t take him seriously till he ventured into the famed culinary haven, Bawarchi Tola, and took up an apprenticeship under kebab maestro Ustad Munir Ahmed. For eight months, all he did was grind spices and dry charcoal, but Brar was thrilled with his job, and his family finally relented.

Things moved rather speedily from there – way quicker than they do for most chefs. By the age of 25, he had risen swiftly up the ranks and was appointed Executive Chef at the Radisson in Noida. “A lot of people still don’t believe that,” Brar tells me. “The norm these days is to believe in younger talent, but at that time, you wouldn’t get such high posts before you turned 35-36.”

Brar was instrumental in opening one successful restaurant after another at the hotel, moving on to do the same at the Claridges in New Delhi. Among his top achievements, he believes, is the launch of Sevilla, a Spanish restaurant that was perceived as a bold move at the time, but which continues to thrive today, long after he exited the hotel.

“I had a sorted life with the Claridges, heading many hotels. It all became too normal for me,” he says, stressing on the word ‘normal’ in a way that highlights his preference for the exact opposite. “So, I decided to drop it all one day and move to Boston. Banq, the restaurant I opened there, did well for two years and then tanked. I went broke, and slept on the streets for 13 days,” Brar reminisces. But instead of picking the safe option of returning to India, the chef hung on and decided to rebuild from scratch. He currently owns five popular restaurants in Boston.

When he returned to India, Brar went against the norm yet again. “It would have been easy to go back to the comfort of working with a hotel, but once the entrepreneurial bug bites you, it’s very difficult to work for somebody,” he explains. Today, he is one of the few chefs who have managed to strike a balance between opening restaurants and cafés (TAG GourmART Kitchen and multiple outlets of English Vinglish and Flyp by MTV, among them) and being an affable TV host.

“I’m trying to show that we might be media-savvy and articulate, but we can still cook. A celebrity chef is a chef first and a celebrity later,” he stresses. Brar also talks of his irritation at the fact that chefs are only known for their culinary skills. “Why does being a chef have to restrict me? In India, we have a box we try to fit into, and in doing so, we curb our personality to fit that box. But we all read, travel and think, right?”

Brar, in fact, does a whole lot more. In the time he finds free from his day job, he paints, sculpts and writes poetry. He works out diligently, four days a week, and has rippling muscles as proof. His wardrobe is the subject of much envy as well. I’ve known the chef for over three years now, and I’ve never seen him shabbily dressed. Impeccably tailored blazers, trousers in sorbet hues, customized chef coats and one particularly lust-worthy leather apron that he had custom-made in Copenhagen for an obscene amount of money – he’s got them all. “I also love travelling, and since it’s a great way to explore food, I try to cover at least 4-5 countries a year and document my trips,” he says.

The day job, as always, remains hectic, but Brar wouldn’t have it any other way. He recently launched the Mumbai outpost of Flyp, a nation-wide chain of cafés he has collaborated with MTV on. TAG in Mumbai has made a name for itself for its sophisticated vegetarian small plates, inspired by world food. The other venture, English Vinglish, is a unique concept that takes the best of Indian mithai and fuses them with Western desserts. His next venture is already on the cards, and Brar describes it as his dream project: “I won’t say much, but we’ll be serving Indian food. It’s a 40-50 seater concept and highly scaleable; we’ll start with Mumbai next year and take it from there.”

His show Raja Rasoi Aur Andaaz Anokha is already on air, and one more show is expected to launch soon. Are you sure there’s nothing else coming up, I ask? “Nope. I don’t like to plan ahead too much,” he grins.