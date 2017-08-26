Share this:

We can’t wait to watch the finale of the ongoing Game of Thrones season (though we already know what’s going to happen on it), but imagine life on the other side.

There would be no motivation to wake up on Mondays for common people and so many others, like the following, will go out of business. Are you one of them?

Hackers

Imagine the time and energy that it must have taken hackers to steal 1.5 Terrabytes of data from the servers of HBO! Seems like they’ll have to go back to their dungeons and find a new video game to survive the rest of their months till next season comes out.

Hotstar

Before Game of Thrones, who the hell turned to Hotstar to satisfy their entertainment needs? And now that the curtain is set to fall on the penultimate GoT season, most of Hotstar’s traffic would now comprise India’s saas-basu sitcom fans.

Engineers

All India Bakchod’s has sufficiently enlightened us about the life of engineering students who largely die staring away at their computer screens. In fact we feel the idea of binge watching was invented by an engineer. They might turn to other shows beyond Monday, but Westworld is no game of Thrones for sure.

Journos

All digital journalists (Buzzfeed, Scoopwhoop and even us) had that easy article to write every Monday in the form of a GoT ‘review’ of sorts. But unfortunately that we have to accept that this Monday will be the season’s swansong and we’ll have to find some real work to do now.

The Spoiler Guy

We’re sure your Facebook feed also features that one friend (at least) who spoils each episode for you by posting spoilers first thing every week. The season’s conclusion might be only painful for all of us, but for the spoiler guy – it’ll definitely suck his life away .