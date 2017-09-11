Share this:

You can soon experience the many joys of living in Lodha Venezia, where two 60+ storey towers (Lodha Venezia A and B) which promise a Venetian lifestyle, define the city’s skyline. With a host of luxurious amenities along with the beautiful Venetian landscape, the place is great value for money, and it’s not surprising that one of the towers, which is gearing up to welcome its residents September onwards, has already been sold out. Some of the venetian landscape elements – reflection pools, water cabanas, alcoves and lifestyle amenities like yoga deck, picnic deck, swimming pool and jacuzzi are all set to delight the first residents moving in the tower, and with more to come, it’s a great time to invest in its upcoming twin.

The Philosophy

Venezia has been built with a dramatic, water-inspired landscape that evokes memories of Venice. The expansive podium is beautifully conceptualized to incorporate the most dramatic features, from a Venetian canal to lotus ponds and pools. The sheer expanse of sparkling blue is harmonized with a whole lot of green. Charming sit outs, kids play areas and lawns add to the scenic beauty of the surroundings.

Life at Lodha Venezia begins on an elevated note, with the first residences beginning only from the 7th storey (about 70 feet above ground level), to ensure stunning views. Your eyes don’t have to wander too far to appreciate the beauty of tranquil waters. The garden views will also vie for your attention, with a dazzling display of greens and blues. At over 600 feet, even the sea cannot stay hidden from your bird’s eye view of the city. Take in the serene beauty of the Eastern seafront, and the wondrous design of the world famous Bandra-Worli Sea Link. How fitting that one landmark should be visible from the other.

Live life, Venetian style

The 60,000 square foot landscape has been designed by the globally acclaimed design firm Sitetectonix. You can take a morning stroll along the trellis walkways that wind their way through serene water bodies across the breadth of the podium. Or you can be transported to the city of love by taking an authentic canal cruise on a gondola, or experience the floating island alcoves with private seating. Even the two-level clubhouse is surrounded by water bodies on all sides – from water cascades to special water jet platforms for kids. If that wasn’t enough, there are water cabanas (two of them towards tower B) to make you feel like you are in paradise.

There are 3 temperature controlled pools – for kids and adults and one exclusively for ladies. The tower also has a Jacuzzi, perfect for relaxed evenings.

In the lap of luxury

You’ll wake up to the natural feel of Marbital® flooring in your bedroom. French windows in your living room slide open to reveal your private sun deck. Just beyond, glorious sea and garden views lie before you.

There’s a 600 ft high observatory lounge that presents the entire city in a panorama. The comprehensive air-conditioning keeps the Italian marble flooring cool to the touch, and the specially designed cross-ventilation system allows for a relaxed and soothing environment.

Then there’s the 10,000 square foot clubhouse, which consists of a fully equipped gymnasium, a lounge café, business centre and indoor games like pool, carom and chess. Weekends will be a lot of fun, when you socialise at the beautiful picnic deck which has cooking facilities.

Out here, you’ll also have the opportunity to enjoy any sport you have a passion for, thanks to the open spaces. There’s a full-sized cricket pitch to inspire a new generation of young Tendulkars.

For the spiritual residents, there’s a beautiful tree-lined avenue along the main water body that leads up to a Jain temple, in a picture-perfect setting. In addition, there’s also a yoga deck to rejuvenate your body, mind and soul.

Where cutting-edge technology meets warm hospitality

A life this extraordinary requires necessary protection and precautions. And it begins even before you enter – the moment you drive up to the twin towers, car recognition technology allows the gates to automatically open. Swipe card access to the lobby, electronic visitor registration and tracking, video door phones and CCTV monitoring ensure that only invited guests can share the privileges of life at Lodha Venezia.

You can experience life in the fast lane, digitally speaking. Fibre-optic connectivity is the latest in high-end technology, using optical fibres and associated optical electronics rather than optical wires. This allows for faster and smoother connectivity for the internet, television, games, networked security and various other digital applications. So turn on the Wi-Fi and surf without pausing, because buffering is now just a word from the past.

In addition, there’s an exclusive global concierge system to take care of all your needs. Whether it is tickets for the latest play, in London, or finding a chauffeur for your spare Mercedes, the concierge service will ensure that you never have to lift a finger.

The stars will give you company

The twinkling of the stars, reflecting around the stillness of the pool, awaits your evening sojourn to ‘Under the Stars’, the observatory lounge. There’s nothing like a gathering of friends in the party lawns and by the pool to end the day on a perfect note. If looking out into the vast galaxy inspires lofty questions, you can have them answered in the skyhigh observatory. For a more terrestrial experience, the cabanas and sofas open to the sky, should do nicely.

Well connected

The dream residences are also situated in a dream location in one of Mumbai’s most upscale vicinities – Parel. Located right next to Ashok Towers and Kalapataru Habitat, and a breezy walk from the ITC Grand Central hotel, Lodha Venezia is in the heart of Mumbai – with malls, offices and hotels all a short drive away. The Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Lalbaug Flyover ensure that Nariman Point and the Bandra-Kurla Complex are within easy driving distance. The proposed monorail between Jacob Circle-Wadala-Chembur will only enhance the accessibility that Parel already enjoys. Indeed, the golden quadrilateral of Worli, Lower Parel, Parel and Prabhadevi is the place to live and Lodha Venezia occupies pride of place here. Indeed, the project is a safe investment that you must make right away.