The charismatic and the successful don’t adhere to a single formula. They prefer to stand out than blend in. They charter their own road and in turn, conquer their destiny, in their own signature style. Embodying this exact spirit, the Innova Touring Sport is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. The one thing that instantly grabs your attention is its distinctive styling that adheres to the Toyota QDR promise in every aspect of its design and engineering.

Modern design

The imposing front grille coupled with the R16 matte black alloy wheels and wheel arch cladding, smoke chrome headlamps & front bumper spoiler with chrome highlights, smoke chrome fog lamps, black rear door garnish, side rocker mould and a unique Touring Sport badge makes an impression that’s stunning, to say the least.

Plush interiors

The Innova Touring Sport is styled like no other. With unique red-wood pattern on the dashboard, steering wheel with black-wood and red stitch, plush and spacious interiors, red illumination combimeter, and contrast red stitching on the trims, this car is made to measure with style & sophistication.

Safe and sound

Like every other Toyota, The Innova Touring Sport too reinforces Toyota’s safety leadership with seven SRS airbags, three Point Seatbelt for all passengers, height adjustable front seatbelt with pretensioner and force limiter, Hill Start Assist Control, Vehicle Stability Control with ABS & EBD, adding to the excellent cabin rigidity and occupant safety. The Innova Touring Sport is geared for every adventure because it has left no stone unturned to ensure maximum safety.

For one and all

With ample room for you and your loved ones, the vehicle ensures every journey is comfortable, memorable and most importantly, safe. The Innova Touring Sport is competitively priced, starting at Rs 16.67 lakh (petrol, ex-Showroom Delhi) and is available in powerful a 2.7-litre petrol and the 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engine variants.