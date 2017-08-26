Share this:

Even though, none of us watch TV shows for the sex scenes (there is porn for that), we won’t deny that we really enjoy it when two characters we have emotionally invested in get down and dirty. And even though it might look like shooting these sex scenes is the best thing in the world for the actors, it’s not as easy as it looks since most of the moves are choreographed and several retakes take place in front of a crew.

Game Of Thrones

Abstinence is key. That’s what we learn from this sizzling hot scene between Jon Snow and Ygritte, who by the way are couples in real life too. In the show, Jon has sworn of sex but breaks his vow in a cave. The result – pure heat. So yes, if you think that your sex life is getting a little drab, stay away from it for some time.

Shameless

Don’t worry about where you’re going to have sex. If it’s the kitchen, it’s okay. Staying away from the bedroom is just what you need to break the monotony. And besides, if things get a little dirty (literally) it’s cool. You can always shower later.

Desperate Housewives

Roleplay is awesome. In this scene, Bree plays the seduction game with panache by wearing a red lingerie that makes her look hotter than the tropic. It’s critical that you dress to impress, even if you’ve known your partner for a long time and don’t care that much anymore.

Californication

Hank Moody is one of the sexiest characters of all time on television. He is a writer plus a playboy, who knows how to pull all the strings when it comes to seducing women. The one advice you can take from it is that a little intoxication can sometimes make things too hot to handle.

Entourage

Sex with your ex, can be crazy sometimes. In this scene, Ari Gold (the show’s best character, according to us) who is a big name in Hollywood, has sex with Dana Gordon, an equally influential woman. The couple were dating once, but things turned sour. So when the duo have sex, it was hot as hell since it’s apparent that the both of them have been waiting for this for way too long.