Let’s face it. We all have dirty dreams every now and then and most experts believe those dreams are a window to our subconscious. But then, you shouldn’t take all sex dreams at face value and feel guilty or get worked up about it because, well, it turns out that sex dreams have nothing to do with sex, after all. So here’s decoding some of the most common sex dreams and what to make out of them. Take a look.

Sex with a buddy

Now this is a common dream that most people experience and they wake up with a start asking themselves: “Am I attracted to my friend?” Well, no, if you ask us. If this dream is common for you, then it surely means that there may be a personality trait your friend possesses that you wish you had too. Another meaning to it is if you guys have had a tiff lately, then it’s time to make up. Simple.

Sex with your boss

This does not literally mean you want to hump your boss in real life; it is normally a dream that is associated with how you think you are ready to take on more responsibilities at work. Yes, really. That dream is a way of discovering your own ability to becoming a decision maker.

Sex with an ex

Now don’t think you’re still attracted to your ex, if you experienced this dream. This dream confirms that all those unresolved issues that were once prevalent in your life have healed and that it’s time to forgive and forget.

Cheating on your partner or you being cheated on

This isn’t psychic power that is telling you that you are being cheated on. This is basically about you losing faith on your attractiveness or abilities in real life. So buck up.

Being unable to orgasm

If you cannot reach an orgasm in your dream, this probably symbolizes frustration that you are currently experiencing in your life. Conflicting emotions, and perhaps lack of energy that is keeping you away from achieving your goal, this dream is a way to tell you how you need more focus in life.