Ever since Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s relationship hit headlines, the nation (and the world) hasn’t stopped obsessing about the pair. As much as the couple wished to keep their relationship low-key, the paparazzi and fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the prospect of a cricketer and a Bollywood star dating each other. The duo tried playing hide-and-seek with the media for the longest time ever, before Virat finally gave in and decided to end all speculation by tweeting about Anushka’s fantastic performance in NH10. And then, there was no looking back.

Beating all odds and the fact that they come from two diametrically diverse worlds, the couple have given us phenomenal relationship goals over the years. And here’s taking a look at how their relationship has grown stronger and better with time.

They’ve made it Insta-official

The Indian skipper’s profile picture on Instagram says it all. This gesture by Virat definitely proves how strong their relationship is going. And of course, Virat the charmer definitely knows how to make Valentine’s Day special for his ladylove on social media. He posted an adorable picture of the two of them and captioned it: ”Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me. @anushkasharma.”

Everyday is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make everyday seem like one for me. @anushkasharma

The two significant women in Virat’s life

Happy women's day to every woman out there, but specially to the two strongest women in my life. My mom for looking after the family in toughest times in life and @anushkasharma for fighting against the odds regularly and standing up for righteousness and changing the norms ❤#happywomenday



By professing his love and gratitude for the two ladies in his life on Women’s Day, Virat definitely proved how Anushka is family now. The duo also spent some quality time together with Anushka’s family in a Uttarakhand (New Year), making it amply clear how serious it is getting.

Dirty dancing

This was definitely a dream come true for all fans to see their ideal couple shake a leg to Gur Naal Ishq Mitha at Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech’s wedding. For all those who have no clue about it, our man Virat has got the moves like Jagger, and can definitely give major competition to Anushka’s co-stars. The couple, in the video, seem so much in love while matching steps that it is impossible to take your eyes off them.

They don’t shy away from PDA

Unlike other celebrities who shy away from PDA with their cold and calculative demeanour (towards their partners) in public, Anushka and Virat’s romance stands out. They don’t indulge in coming-out-of-different-doors from the same restaurant tactic employed by other celebs. Rather, many a time they’ve been clicked holding hands in public places without a care in the world, which is what makes them one of the most romantic couples in Bollywood-cricket history. And of course, who can forget the time when Virat sent the whole nation into a tizzy when he blew a flying kiss towards his ladylove during the India-Sri Lanka match in 2014?

Standing up for his ladylove

Image caption: Anushka wears Virat's cap

Image caption: Anushka wears Virat’s cap

There was time when Anushka Sharma was criticized and even trolled for Virat’s poor performance at the IPL, which left Virat fuming. Fans and media persons were up in arms against Anushka’s presence during Virat’s matches and called her “a distraction”. But soon, all their critics were left red-faced when Virat stood by Anushka’s side and showed the world how he may play for the country and its people but they do not, in any way, own his personal life or can dictate his choices. And ever since, he has stood by Anushka like a rock, trolling back trolls, making his stand firmer and clearer.

She loves his bearded look

Anushka Sharma can’t get enough of her boyfriend’s bearded look and here’s the proof.

Sorry boys @hardikpandya_official @royalnavghan @rohitsharma45 but iam not ready to break the beard yet . Great job on the makeovers though. Kudos ✌️✌️

While the men in blue were busy chatting about whether Virat should shave off his beard or not, Anushka jumped in the conversation and confirmed her love for the fuzz.

Adorable, isn’t it?

