Not many people would have bet their money on Pakistan reaching the final, after their clash against India in the group stages. The Pakistani bowling attack looked toothless, and their batting was pedestrian. There was criticism from all corners because people wanted to see a good contest, but all they got was a damp squib.

The two teams face again. This time, Pakistan looks menacing. People say that when Pakistan plays, they play against two teams – the opposition and themselves. In the match against England, they emerged victors against both these teams. Their bowling was tight, and their batting was sensible (what a surprise). They’ll be glad that they have reached this far, and will play the finals with a lot of confidence. India, on the other hand will believe that they’ve got a big chance considering Pakistani players don’t look that threatening. But, they’ll know that a final encounter like this is the day heroes are made – and one or two inspired Pakistani players can take the game away.

We are eagerly waiting for the encounter, and we hope that the match is a classic that can be remembered for a long time, just like these epic matches. Do note that Pakistan leads the Head 2 Head encounter 52-72.

Rothmans Four Nations Cup, 1985

In the first ODI of the tournament at Sharjah, Imran Khan hit the Indian team like a hurricane and became the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 6 for 14. Mohammad Azharuddin and Kapil Dev were the only two batsman who were able to post a respectable score, and get India to a paltry 125. What happened next, blew everyone’s mind as Pakistan failed to chase even that much and were bundled out for 87. All the Indian bowlers were among wickets, including Ravi Shastri (2 for 16 in 10 overs) who was dismissed for a first ball duck.

Scorecard

Asia Cup Final, 1986

This writer was yet to walk into the world when this happened, but we have all listened to stories of Javed Miandad hitting a six off the last ball to a Chetan Sharma delivery. That it was a final only added to the greatness of that six, and of Miandad’s innings. He scored a terrific century, and was the lone warrior among Pakistani batsman. To be fair to Chetan, he had bowled well in the match until the last delivery, and taken three wickets. You wouldn’t believe it, but British Medical Journal has published a study based on that match. Read it here.

Scorecard

India tour of Pakistan 2004 – first ODI at Karachi

After posting 349, which was mammoth in those days, Sourav Ganguly’s team must have thought that they had the game in the bag. But, Inzamam ul Haq had other plans. The Pakistani skipper blew away the Indian bowlers and scored a quickfire century, but could not apply the finishing touches as India won the game by 5 runs.

Scorecard

Asia Cup, 2010

Another close match that went right down to the wire, this Asia Cup 2010 encounter saw Harbhajan Singh playing a wonderful match-winning cameo at the end. India required 7 runs in the last over, and things looked to be slipping away from their hands as Suresh Raina was run out in the second ball. Thankfully for India, Bhajji kept his cool to hit a smoking shot that went for a six. The match is also remembered for a heated altercation between Kamran Akmal and Gautam Gambhir.

Scorecard

Asia Cup, 2014

India set Pakistan a fighting total of 245, and the Pakistanis responded in style by scoring quick runs early on. But, India got back into the game thanks to the spin duo of R Ashwin and Amit Mishra. Alas, their efforts didn’t lead to victory as Shahid Afridi played a valuable knock under pressure and sealed the game with a six, to give his side a narrow 1-wicket victory.

Scorecard

Honourable Mention: India vs Pakistan T20 Final, 2007

Who can forget Misbah ul Haq’s brainfade moment that cost Pakistan the World Cup?