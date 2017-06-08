Tennis players push their bodies to the limit – both in terms of strength and endurance. The fiery forehands, the sublime backhands and the exquisite drop shots are all a result of long hours of practice and presence of mind. One of the closest things for any player is his racquet. More often than not, these racquets are custom-made and there’s a lot of precision that goes into its making.

Let’s take a look at the racquets of the Big 4 on the ATP tour – Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

Andy Murray

Murray uses a Head Radical Pro racquet, customized to his needs. “I think my game style is a little bit unpredictable. I like to change the spin of the ball, give it some slice, some hard balls, some dropshots, try and be a little bit unpredictable. And I feel that the Radical Racquet gives me the ability to do that,” Murray said in an interview for Head Tennis.

Novak Djokovic

Like Murray, Djokovic too swears by Head racquets, and uses a Head Youtek Speed. “I like moving very fast on the court, and being aggressive and this racquet helps me with that a lot. I like the combination of control and speed,” Djokovic said in an interview for Head Tennis.

Rafael Nadal

Nadal’s weapon of choice has been Babolat’s Aeropro Drive, and he is won the most slams with this racquet. Recently, he made a change to his racquet by adding more lead tape to the head of the racquet. “It was a great idea, which came from Toni before I got there. It brings him more power,” said Rafa’s coach Carlos Moya.

Roger Federer

Roger Federer uses a Wilson racquet called Pro Staff RF 97, that is customised to his needs and co-designed by Federer himself. “We thought that less would be more. An uncontaminated design where this racquet is just class. The idea was coming from a tuxedo inspired look,” Federer said in a video posted on his official Facebook Page. “It’s got this elastic paint, which is super special,” he added.