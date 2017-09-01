Share this:

Trust us when we say this, MS Dhoni is probably one of the greatest Indian captains ever. His cool head, his swashbuckling batting and his intuitive captaincy is stuff that will leave his footprints in the history of the game. But, even he is a mere mortal, who has to give in to Father Time.

And even though he has had a good ODI series against Sri Lanka, his batting is nowhere near (not even 30%) of what it used to be. He used to create fear in the minds of the bowlers. Now, it looks like he fears to attack them himself.

He realized that his time was numbered, and he was only bogging the team down with his presence in Tests, and retired from the format. He knew that he could not handle the pressure of Indian captaincy, and still contribute as a cricketer and he gave up that too. We are not saying that he is a liability to the team, his average of 51 in ODIs is extremely impressive considering he bats lower down the order. His smoothness as a great finisher though has declined, and it was apparent in the way he played the Champions Trophy final against Pakistan, and the IPL final for Rising Pune Supergiants against Mumbai India.

Now, with the Indian team doing so well, despite the controversial bust-up between Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble. The team is doing well in all departments of the game, and with three all-rounders in the side (Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya) there’s a kind of balance very rarely seen in the history of Indian cricket.

It’s not like there aren’t replacements. Rishabh Pant, who is just 19 years old, has impressed one and all with his prowess. If he is given enough time to settle and cement his place in the side before the 2019 World Cup, it will be good for the team. Yes, as emotional fans, we do want to see MS Dhoni end his career on a high – a second World Cup (in ODIs) win, probably will be fitting. But then, sentimentality shouldn’t come in the way of getting the results that you want. As long as India keep winning, Dhoni’s experience does come into play. But, a few losses (which is possible in the upcoming series against Australia) and the Ranchi-born cricketer might face the brunt.

Also, considering Kohli’s volatile nature, it is possible that he has a showdown with Dhoni (even though he came up under his wings). For now, Kohli has words of praise for the 36-year-old. “He is striking the ball beautifully, you don’t need to tell him anything in terms of how to play a situation, how to build an innings,” the Indian captain said after the ODI series against West Indies. That opinion might change.

Whatever happens, he played a match winning knock in the finals of a World Cup. That cannot change.