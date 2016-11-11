Be who you are in a world that’s constantly trying to change you.

Share this:

Designer Manish Arora on his favourite memories, life changing experiences, and more.

What’s keeping you busy these days?

Preps for my next big show at Blenders Pride Fashion Week, in December.

Your biggest achievement?

The Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur. It was surreal, and I regard it as my highest accomplishment. Everything I’ve achieved since I began my journey pales in comparison to receiving this incredibly prestigious honour, bestowed on me by the French Government.

And your biggest regret?

Not meeting Andy Warhol in person.

One resolution you break often?

‘Eat healthy and get fit.’

What is the one skill every man should have?

The basics of cooking, so they aren’t dependant on anyone.

What is the one thing you always desire?

For people to have a smile on their face and a spring in their step when they wear my clothes.

What are you always searching for?

Inspiration. I like to seek it wherever I go and that’s why I love to travel and meet new people.

Describe a life-changing experience?

Going to Burning Man — it unleashes a sense of unbridled freedom and ecstasy that I’ve never experienced anywhere else. There’s so much to see and experience; nothing like a little wanderlust to get the creative juices flowing.

Your favourite place?

Paris, Tokyo and Goa.

What irritates you most about people?

I hate it when someone is being pretentious and false. I believe in being honest to who you are, no matter what the world thinks.

Who are the people who have inspired you in life?

Pablo Picasso, Bob Dylan, Andy Warhol, Charles Bukowski, Jim Carrey and Lady Gaga.

What is the word/phrase you overuse the most?

Life is beautiful.

If you could live someone else’s life for a day, whose would it be?

Andy Warhol or Alexander McQueen, to really understand their vision and creative thought process.

What do you fear?

Being irrelevant.

An overrated virtue, according to you?

Chastity.

What makes you happy?

Travelling and meeting new people really inspires me.

What are your favourite memories?

They’re from the Burning Man festival, in the summer of 2012. The perceptions, principles and the radical thinking of the community left me spellbound.

Your favourite piece of advice?

Be who you are in a world that’s constantly trying to change you.