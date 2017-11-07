Share this:

It’s the groom’s big day, too.

Dressing up for a wedding is different than most regular occasions.It’s a lot more effort. So, along with the groom’s D-day this wedding season, it’s also a wake up call for his groomsmen and other guests to clean up nice and look decent for the photographer. But, without stealing the man’s thunder. After all, a wedding is an event that only comes once (hopefully) in a man’s life.

To make sure you’ve got all your potential lady-friends’ eyes are on you, try and keep it snazzy yet minimal. One of the most banger trends right now that Indian designers are betting on is embellishing. Not the ‘in your face’ kind but more like Hollywood’s ace romantic Ryan Gosling’s ‘hey girl’ vibe. Check out this embellished designs from Rohit Bal, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Kunal Rawal, and Manish Malhotra (in no particular order).