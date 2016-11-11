Share this:

Fashion designer Nikhil Thampi on the fashion scenario, his persona style, the importance of grooming, and more.

When it comes to my personal fashion, I’m the classic kind of guy, who would pick his white shirt and blue jeans over anything else. I dress safe most of the time, but when I am in the mood to dress up, I get quirky by adding a fun waistcoat or a jacket to my regular clothing. Sometimes, I also accessorize with a brooch or a scarf. I never leave the house without my sunglasses.

With the influence of Bollywood over the masses, I definitely see the fashion scenario changing. Androgyny and colours will be the game-changing elements for men’s fashion. Personally as well, I have widened my vision and choice for colours. Shades of aqua blue and marine green are my absolute favourites for men this season.

There are a few styles for men that will remain eternal. The classic double-breasted jacket, a bandhgala blazer suit and interesting sherwanis are silhouettes that will never go out of style.

Owning the right pair of denims is crucial. The right pair would be one that fits like a dream and gives you the comfort of a second skin. Brands like Dolce & Gabbana and Dsquared2 make some of the most remarkable denims. High street brands like Diesel and Zara also offer great denims for men.

Invest in a great-smelling perfume, a luxurious looking watch, a classic pair of sunglasses and, most importantly, well fitted shoes.

My wardrobe would never be complete without my sunglasses, watches, an indigo pair of denims, well fitted black and white shirts and a classic blazer. My wardrobe could be empty and I wouldn’t mind, as long as I have just these pieces.

A little bit of experimentation won’t hurt the men of today. I think the incorporation of colour blocks, prints and fun silhouettes should be attempted.

Grooming and personal hygiene are of prime importance to me, but I don’t overdo it. I like my stubble, and I ensure I maintain it well and keep it trimmed.

For men at work, I would highly recommend coordinating your basic essentials – the watch strap, the belt and the shoes should be of the same colour, and the essentials should be paired carefully. Quirky printed socks are definitely an eye catcher.

Your style should define who you are. Never let the trends overshadow your personality. Believe in what you wear.