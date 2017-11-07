The Gentlemen’s Edition by Vinisha Jain, India’s first-of-its-kind curated Fashion & Lifestyle Edit for Men Only, at The World Towers by Lodha Group, Mumbai was held this Sunday. Vinisha, who has taken on the mantle to be the best guide for men’s sartorial and lifestyle needs, once again presented a stellar third edition of this much sought after show that is strictly catered “For Men Only”!

Seen all through the day were Mumbai’s most discerning males with a taste for the finer things, viewing and shopping from a gamut of everything a man would like – luxury, lifestyle and fashion – all under the stylish roof of The World Towers, a magnificent 17-acre development that is set to change Mumbai’s skyline with the world’s tallest residential tower in its midst.

As the never-ending wedding and party season begins, The Gentlemen’s Edition presented a fine mix of bespoke suits, shirts, Indian wear, styling accessories, leather products, men’s jewellery, grooming essentials and even some unique and innovative segments such as 3D printing and shoe care, giving men an opportunity to upgrade their wardrobes with a boost of the latest styles and trends. And the men lapped up the offerings with glee. The sight of men carrying shopping bags as women waited for them at the bar was very welcome and refreshing.

“While this festive season sees a glut of pop-ups and exhibitions, there is not a single platform that addresses the needs of today’s urban, metrosexual and fashion-loving male! With The Gentlemen’s Edition, we’d like to change that and put the spotlight on men and fulfilling their fashion, lifestyle and grooming needs. This year, we had many new additions that made the show even more exciting and all encompassing for our male followers!” says Vinisha Jain of One Roof, the brain behind this pioneering concept.

Adding to the carefully curated mix was a beautiful Food Garden exclusively by Theory, lively Wine & Beer tastings by wine & beverages consumer app Hipcask (by Aneesh Bhasin) and even a gaming zone featuring Virtual Reality and Simulation games for men who love the adrenaline rush. There could not have been a better amalgamation of the latest in fashion, food and lifestyle than this carefully curated mix of participants, each known for their focus on the men’s segment.