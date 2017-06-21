Ladies, if your Instagram feed has been a little dull lately, here’s something to brighten your day. Beat the (dreary) monsoon blues with some of Instagram’s finest specimens who will surely give you (countless) sleepless nights as soon as you lay your eyes on them.

With their smouldering good looks, chiseled abs, impeccable personal style and that oh-so-sexy swagger, these shirtless hotties are hard to ignore, and impossible to forget. And so we decided to swipe through the Instagram accounts of these heartthrobs to unearth some gems for you all. Take a look.

Rohit Khandelwal

Rainy days should be spent at home with a Good book and soothing music One of my favourite lines so apt at this moment Kiss me with rain on your eyelashes, come on, let us sway together, under the trees, and to hell with thunder. Edwin Morgan, A Book of Lives When you are in the process of change for the better, you push your limits and challenge yourinnerself to adapt something you havnt enough done, life will test you by sucking down in many ways but you got to keep it light and just move on without thinking much and focusing only on the change more this time, just just Take everything lightly and be patient ! And See what this city has to offer you will keep A post shared by Rohit Khandelwal (@rohit_khandelwal77) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:13am PDT

Want some lessons on how to look this hot the morning after? Follow him here.

Karran Kharas

This smoking hot man with those strong sculpted shoulders will definitely make your world go round. Follow him here.

Sujo Mathew

By laying his abs bare, this hottie is surely slaying it on Instagram. Follow him here.

Haziq Masood

A post shared by Haziq Masood (@haziq.masood) on Jun 7, 2017 at 5:44am PDT

Trying to figure out how his beastly body sharply contrasts with those innocent, alluring eyes? Well, the best way to find out is to follow him here.

Arish Ghaswala

Intimidating as hell, isn’t he? If you want to know more about this man with a body so impressive that makes it hard to look past it, then follow him here.

Ashwani Duhan

If that hard rock body wasn’t enough, this man’s also got the moves like Jagger. Do yourself a favour; follow him here.

Mainak Ghosal

A post shared by Mainak ghosal (@mainak.ghosal) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:01am PST

If being suave and ripped to shreds wasn’t enough, those intense eyes will definitely make you believe he is a romance novel hero who’s come to life. Follow him.

Ashif Mo

💪 A post shared by Ashif Mo (@ashif.mohd.1000) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:04am PST

Time to drool over the man with the ripped abs and that boy-next-door appeal. Follow him.

Ravi Goswami

It’s a sin that he ain’t shirtless. To get a sneak peek of him without one, follow him here.