Here’s a grown man’s guide to wearing them

On occasion, paparazzi can be cruel to celebrities. But internet residents? Even more so. So, when anchor and host Maneish Paul walked out of Mumbai airport on a fine February day this year — wearing a mesh jacket that can only be explained as a poor fashion choice groggily made at 5 am– the paps went on about their usual snapping not knowing how interesting that piece of clothing was. On the other hand, the internet ripped through that mesh till it didn’t exist.

While promoting his movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania in the same month, Varun Dhawan wore the exact same mesh jacket to an event, which made it no less disturbing to lay our eyes on it.

This was just one jacket on two different guys. If we dig in to the past year’s jacket trajectory (Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee with Karan), it has been abysmal, and that’s putting it lightly.

Before it gets any worse, Indian men (celebrity or otherwise) need to know how to wear a jacket on any given day. Here are some pointers that could avoid you some potential glares.

MESH IS A MESS

As you’d have guessed, objection to mesh has been strong. Last we checked, fishnet looked great on women.

A KILLER BOMBER JACKET

Invest in a bomber jacket that hits the sweet spot every time you wear it.

THE JACKET-TURTLENECK COMBINATION

It’s okay to wear these two together as long you strike the colour balance well.

EMPTY YOUR DAMN POCKETS

Bulking up your pockets is hardly ideal, even on a daily basis. For that, you have the gentleman’s briefcase. Use it.

WEARING DOUBLE

Master the art of wearing two jackets at the same time. However, make sure you consider factors such as length, pattern, colour balance, and the obviously, the weather.