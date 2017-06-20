Actress Mahhi Vij dishes out style advice for men.
Wear only what suits you. I’ve often seen men in caps, shoes or even glasses that don’t suit them, only because they’re from a good brand.
Use perfume and aftershave — always.
Indian men need to think beyond black and blue. Try new colours this summer. Baby pink is a good option.
Dress edgy only if it will look good on you. For instance, Ranveer Singh can pull off such looks with ease.
I love how Ryan Reynolds, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan style themselves in ways that reflect their personalities.
Every man should own a white formal shirt, well-fitted trousers and the perfect pair of jeans.
For a formal occasion, a wellfitted suit will never fail you. On the other hand, with casuals, the key is to keep your look clean.