Actress Mahhi Vij dishes out style advice for men.

 Wear only what suits you. I’ve often seen men in caps, shoes or even glasses that don’t suit them, only because they’re from a good brand.

 Use perfume and aftershave — always.

 Indian men need to think beyond black and blue. Try new colours this summer. Baby pink is a good option.

 Dress edgy only if it will look good on you. For instance, Ranveer Singh can pull off such looks with ease.

 I love how Ryan Reynolds, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan style themselves in ways that reflect their personalities.

 Every man should own a white formal shirt, well-fitted trousers and the perfect pair of jeans.

 For a formal occasion, a wellfitted suit will never fail you. On the other hand, with casuals, the key is to keep your look clean.