Bojan Jankulovski, Maserati India’s Head Of Operations spills the beans on his favourite things for The Aesthete section of our magazine.

STYLE

Jeans — Boss

Suits — Ralph Lauren

Watches — TAG Heuer

Shirts — Boss

Casuals — Polo

Shoes — Tod’s

Ties — Boss

Sunglasses — Tom Ford

FOOD AND DRINK

Restaurant — Bussola, in the Westin Hotel, Dubai

Bar/ Club — Buddha Bar, in Grosvenor House, Dubai

Dish — Pizza

Spirit — Red wine

City — Dubai

TRAVEL

Hometown — Skopje

Destination — Italy

Activity — Yoga

TECHNOLOGY

Phone — iPhone

App — I prefer to read a book

Website — Flipboard

GROOMING

Fragrance — Hermès

Moisturiser — La Prairie

Razor — Gillette

After shave — Weleda

Hair product — Taft