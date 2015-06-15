Share this:

A new home-grown, all-in-one men’s lifestyle brand is about to make its presence felt this summer. Rare Rabbit was founded on the philosophy that men with taste should seek only `rare’ things in their lives, including in the way they dress. The colours, pattern, fabrics and fit the brand employs fits in with this tenet, and is based on intense research and the latest trends, both on the international fashion runways and in the field of textile technology. Long staple Giza cotton, Irish linen, prima cotton denim, zero-weight muslin, mercerised two-ply cotton — the best from around the world are sourced for the making of the Rare Rabbit range of shirts, tees, trousers and a widely comprehensive range of accessories. The clothes are currently sold through Koovs.com and on the very chic rarerabbit.in website. The brand whose products are curated, imported and styled by a Bangalore-based fashion house will open its first stand-alone store at the city’s UB City mall soon.

T-shirts: Round neck, and made in two-ply mercerised cotton, they have a light weight feel about them, and are meant for comfort in summer. Style and durability are its main hallmarks.

Acce ssories: Rare Rabbit accessories range is among the most comprehensive for any men’s brand in the country. While you have the conventional belts, watches, bags, ties, shoes, etc., the collection also features many new age accessories like ceramic pocket squares, bow-ties, boutonnieres and mini-bowtie pins. A must buy is the Jewel Box that has a selection of metal collar bones, cufflinks, lapel brooch, metal bookmarks and multi-purpose rabbit pins in three colours. The range also includes some stuff outside of the men’s wardrobe range, yet very manly, like de-stressors, special indoor plants that don’t require much watering, paintings and ceramic bunnies.

Trousers: Rare Rabbit trousers offer an exquisite mix of craftsmanship and sophistication. They are designed for comfort and style. The stretch cotton fabric provides them the extra flexibility needed for easy manoeuvring. They feature quirky details like a laundry sign label on the inside to write one’s name, a measuring tape replica on the zip fly, and leather-jeans style branding on the outside.

Shirts: Straddling the divide between formal and casual, Rare Rabbit shirts are worthwhile additions to any modern wardrobe. They come in a variety of options, including Fil-a-fil, playful micro prints, silky denims, whites and front pleated shirts with bib panels. Wyane, Soho, Bow and Balle collars with removable collar bones provide them individuality. For the more conservative men there are buttoned-down collars with invisible buttons tucked discreetly inside the collar.