1. BACK TO COLLEGE
The only jacket you need this fall is one that makes a boyish statement. Take your pick from preppy, sporty or classic.
Gucci
G-star Raw
2. CHEQUERED
A classic must-have. Invest in a shirt with colours from the fall palette. Think ochre, dark blue and maroon.
Bottega Veneta
3. GO GRAPHIC
The easiest trend on this list. Choose to layer a T-shirt, or simply team up a jumper with a pair of jeans.
Diesel Black Gold
4. NAUTICAL
Stripes are big this season, and no one will be complaining when you have a charming sailor vibe going.
5. PRINT PARADE
Go a little whimsical with these fun prints. Team them up with solid trousers if you aren’t feeling too adventurous.
6. THE RECTANGLE
The bag has become angular this season. Team any of your looks with a rectangular bag, and it’s bound to give you a stylish edge.
7. SECOND SKIN
The lure of leather is eternal. The leather jacket is the most compatible separate for any look this season.
8. DENIM DOUBLES
A classic trend that continues this fall — choose your best denim separates and then pair them together!
9. WHITE OUT
For all sneakerheads, this trend is heaven. There is no easier way to complete a look than with a pair of white sneakers.
Louis Vuitton
