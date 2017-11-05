Share this:

1. BACK TO COLLEGE

The only jacket you need this fall is one that makes a boyish statement. Take your pick from preppy, sporty or classic.

Tommy Hillfiger Superdry

Gucci

GAP Marks & Spencer Pepe Jeans

G-star Raw

2. CHEQUERED

A classic must-have. Invest in a shirt with colours from the fall palette. Think ochre, dark blue and maroon.

Threads & Shirts Park Avenue

Bottega Veneta

Nautica Parx Levis

Gucci Paul Smith Canali

3. GO GRAPHIC

The easiest trend on this list. Choose to layer a T-shirt, or simply team up a jumper with a pair of jeans.

Superdry Diesel Aeropostale





Diesel Black Gold

French Connection Tommy Hillfiger Being Human

4. NAUTICAL

Stripes are big this season, and no one will be complaining when you have a charming sailor vibe going.

Diesel Celio

T-Base Paul & Shark

Marks & Spencer Quiksilver Gant

5. PRINT PARADE

Go a little whimsical with these fun prints. Team them up with solid trousers if you aren’t feeling too adventurous.

Gant Marks & Spencer

Threads & Shirts

Parx Allen Solly

6. THE RECTANGLE

The bag has become angular this season. Team any of your looks with a rectangular bag, and it’s bound to give you a stylish edge.

G-star Raw Marks & Spencer

United Colors of Benetton Quiksilver

7. SECOND SKIN

The lure of leather is eternal. The leather jacket is the most compatible separate for any look this season.

Levis Tommy Hillfiger

Ermenegildo Zegna Couture Diesel Black Gold

Jack & Jones Gas Pepe Jeans

8. DENIM DOUBLES

A classic trend that continues this fall — choose your best denim separates and then pair them together!

Superdry Pepe Jeans

Marks & Spencer Jack & Jones

G-star Raw Calvin Klien

9. WHITE OUT

For all sneakerheads, this trend is heaven. There is no easier way to complete a look than with a pair of white sneakers.

Woods Tod’s Tommy Hillfiger

Louis Vuitton

Superdry DC Adidas Originals