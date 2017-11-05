Share this:

1. BACK TO COLLEGE

The only jacket you need this fall is one that makes a boyish statement. Take your pick from preppy, sporty or classic.

Tommy Hillfiger
Superdry

 

 

Gucci

GAP
Marks & Spencer
Pepe Jeans

 

G-star Raw

2. CHEQUERED

A classic must-have. Invest in a shirt with colours from the fall palette. Think ochre, dark blue and maroon.

Threads & Shirts
Park Avenue

 

Bottega Veneta

Nautica
Parx
Levis

 

Gucci
Paul Smith
Canali

 

3. GO GRAPHIC

The easiest trend on this list. Choose to layer a T-shirt, or simply team up a jumper with a pair of jeans.

Superdry
Diesel
Aeropostale


Diesel Black Gold

French Connection
Tommy Hillfiger
Being Human

4. NAUTICAL

Stripes are big this season, and no one will be complaining when you have a charming sailor vibe going.

Diesel
Celio
T-Base
Paul & Shark
Marks & Spencer
Quiksilver
Gant

5. PRINT PARADE

Go a little whimsical with these fun prints. Team them up with solid trousers if you aren’t feeling too adventurous.

Gant
Marks & Spencer

Threads & Shirts

Parx
Allen Solly

6. THE RECTANGLE

The bag has become angular this season.  Team any of your looks with a rectangular bag, and it’s bound to give you a stylish edge.

G-star Raw
Marks & Spencer
United Colors of Benetton
Quiksilver

7. SECOND SKIN

The lure of leather is eternal. The leather jacket is the most compatible separate for any look this season.

Levis
Tommy Hillfiger
Ermenegildo Zegna Couture
Diesel Black Gold
Jack & Jones
Gas
Pepe Jeans

8. DENIM DOUBLES

A classic trend that continues this fall — choose your best denim separates and then pair them together!

Superdry
Pepe Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Jack & Jones
G-star Raw
Calvin Klien

9. WHITE OUT

For all sneakerheads, this trend is heaven. There is no easier way to complete a look than with a pair of white sneakers.

Woods
Tod’s
Tommy Hillfiger

Louis Vuitton

Superdry
DC
Adidas Originals

 

