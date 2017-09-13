Share this:

What a time to be alive! Apple just dropped their zero-bezel game-changing iPhone X at the first ever Special Event inside the Steve Jobs theatre, hosted by CEO Tim Cook. The phone has been priced at $999 and deliveries will begin by November 3.

Now what makes the 5.8-inch Super Retina Display iPhone X the ‘future’ of phones is a host of never-seen-before features, led by the Face ID screen unlocking system. It uses the TrueDepth Camera System and a Neural Engine to convert your face into an algorithm, which in turn works as a key to your phone screen by merely looking at it.

What’s more are the animojis that enable you to convert your gestures and voice into a personalised emoji that can be shared over text.

We can’t get enough of the sultry, mouth-watering design. It features a stunning all-screen display that precisely follows the curve of the device, clear to the elegantly rounded corners, according to the Cupertino giant.

‘The all-glass front and back feature the most durable glass ever in a smartphone in silver or space gray, while a highly polished, surgical-grade stainless steel band seamlessly wraps around and reinforces iPhone X,’ it added.

The iPhone X is powered by the super fast A11 bionic chip and the iOS 11 that is redesigned to take full advantage of the Super Retina display. It replaces the Home button with fast and fluid gestures, allowing customers to naturally and intuitively navigate iPhone X. Simply swipe up from the bottom to go home from anywhere.

The 12 MP camera comes with dual optical image stabilization. The ƒ/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera joins an improved ƒ/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera for better photos and 4K videos.

The glass back design enables wireless charging that works with the established Qi ecosystem, including two new wireless charging mats from Belkin and mophie, available from apple.com and Apple Stores, informed the company.

More iPhones

The iPhone X followed the launch of two other new Apple phones in the form of the $699 iPhone 8 and the $799 iPhone 8 Plus. “The new iPhone features a new glass and aluminum design in three beautiful colors made out of the most durable glass ever in a smartphone, Retina HD displays and A11 Bionic chip, and is designed for the ultimate augmented reality experience.”

With single and dual cameras featuring Portrait Lighting on iPhone 8 Plus, the shutter gets an upgrade from the previous gen. There is also wireless charging, fingerprint sensor, augmented reality experiences and of course many other the features like the iPhone X.

“Both devices will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 15 in more than 25 countries and territories, and in stores beginning Friday, September 22,” Apple said.

…and more devices

On the occasion, Apple also introduced Series 3, the latest $399 version of its smartwatch that now comes with built-in cellular technology, GPS and a talking Siri. It is swim proof and is available in a multitude of colours with Nike.

The new generation of Apple TVs, also unveiled at the keynote, have been equipped with 4K HDR displays based on a HDR 10 platform.