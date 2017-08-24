Share this:

Android has released its new OS and it’s called Oreo. Clearly, sweets and OSes have no connection whatsoever, but Android has followed this trend for a long time and the versions are listed in an alphabetical order.

So far, we’ve had – Cupcake, Donut , Eclair, Froyo, Gingerbread, Honeycomb, Ice Cream Sandwich, Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop, Marshmallow, Nougat and Oreo.

The reasoning behind naming the versions this way is that since Android makes so many people happy, just like a sweet, they need to be named after something sweet.

Well, we got our thinking caps on and tried to predict what the next few versions of Android will be called.

P- Popsicle

Popsicles are icecreams which are basically made after some sort of flavoured water is frozen, and it has a stick attached to it so you can suck on it like a lollipop.

Q – Queen Cake

They are little cakes that pack in a lot of happiness, and we’ve chosen such an offbeat name because it’s tough to find something with Q.

R – Rasgulla

Well, considering the number of Android users in India, we won’t be surprised if they name one after one of India’s most popular sweets.

S – Swiss Chocolate

Well, other than Roger Federer, this is Switzerland’s best contribution to the world.

T – Toblerone

These triangle-shaped chocolates are so good, we are almost (well, 75%) confident that this is what Android’s latest version will be called a few years from now.