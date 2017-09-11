Share this:

We’ve always wondered that whenever a celebrity comes on KBC, they win big money. Is it rigged? Or are they actually that intelligent? We don’t know. That said, these special episodes are something we look forward to and there have been many instances in the past where we’ve laughed our guts out.

So without further ado, let’s take a trip down memory lane.

Sachin Tendulkar

A billion heartbeats are affected when Sachin is batting, and when he took the hot seat, the suspense was just as much. You’d think that cricketers won’t know that much about the world, but Sachin will prove you wrong.

Shah Rukh Khan As A Contestant

Shah Rukh Khan is probably the only person who has played KBC both as a host and a contestant. Needless to say, he is witty and entertaining from both seats.

Dharmendra

The Jai and Veeru combination is one of the most evergreen bromances in the history of Bollywood. So when the duo meet on a KBC set, the result is just as much fun as the film.

Sanjay Dutt And Boman Irani

The highlight of this show was SRK making a prank call to Arshad and making him answer a 2 crore question. Arshad gets it wrong, and the whole buildup is too good to put in words. You have to watch it to believe it.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had appeared as SRK’s guests, and boy, did they (and we) have a good time. The chemistry between the Ek Tha Tiger pair was electric, and you must catch the episode if you haven’t already.