A young 24-year-old casually set foot on our television screens back in the day and earned a special place in our hearts with his online portrayal of Chandler Bing on the superhit American sitcom FRIENDS. Turning exactly twice as old today, Matthew Perry though might not look back at his personal life exactly as fondly as his on-screen persona.

A recent public appearance summed up how time has not been kind to the actor who has ironically maintained a full-of-life image in most of his characters, especially Chandler.

Problems began even before the blockbuster show that also starred starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. But he admitted that things gradually went too far.

“From an outsider’s perspective, it would seem like I had it all. It was actually a very lonely time for me because I was suffering from alcoholism,” he had confessed during an interview in 2013.

It’s no secret that Perry became addicted to pain-killers subscribed to him after a jet-ski accident in 1997. He had ‘never felt so good ever in life’ and the problems started reflecting on his physique that changed drastically during FRIENDS.

Season 3 showed first real signs of his deteriorating health. He kept losing more weight as the season went on and was almost skeletal by the finale. The 48-year-old was forced into a 28-day rehab, finally reassuming his 145-pound shape.

In 2000 again, he lost around 20 pounds due to pancreatitis and the following year, a stomach pain during the shooting of Liz Hurley starrer Serving Sara, saw him undergo rehab once more to treat opioid, amphetamine and alcohol addiction.

But The Odd Couple star however bounced back from the deep dark pits of addiction by the end of the last few seasons of the show.

Perry might not be an exponent of perfect health and fitness right now but he certainly has channeled his experience to help raise awareness about addiction.

He is an advocate for nonviolent drug offenders to be rehabilitated through treatment as opposed to going to jail and six months ago he turned his Malibu mansion into a sober home for men called Perry House.

And with his current ventures — The Good Fight and The Kennedys, fairing decently well with the audience, we hope he continues to spread sunshine much like Chandler.

Happy birthday Matty Perry!