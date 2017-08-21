Share this:

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s next production Fanney Khan has created ripples ever since it announced the reunion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Taal co-star Anil Kapoor. But latest reports now suggest that it’s hottie R Madhavan and not the Mubarakan actor who she will be cast opposite.

This news will definitely pique the interest of the silver fox’s fan clubs but in all honesty, isn’t this a bit of an odd pairing? We definitely think this jodi will join this list of Bollywood’s most ridiculous on-screen couples.

Aishwarya Rai & Rajinikanth

So the megastar has appeared as Ash’s father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan’s brother in Hum, so this pairing was icky to say the least. And while Robot was a blockbuster, we hated the idea of the former Miss World romancing Rajini sir.

Bipasha Basu & Nawazuddin Siddique

On the one hand, she has successfully appeared with the bulky and alpha actors like John Abraham and husband Karan Grover and on the other there’s this movie called Aatma on her CV. And if you’re one of the few people who’ve actually watched this movie you know exactly what we’re talking about.

Vidya Balan & Naseeruddin Shah

The jury will be out on which one of Dedh Ishqiya and Dirty Picture was this couple more insufferable, but it doesn’t change the nature of it. It’s one of those pairings that our brains can definitely to without.

Katrina Kaif & Govinda

However bad you might want a Partner, you don’t have someone like Katrina fall for our dancing superstar, who honestly looks like one for only the Juhi Chawlas of the silver screen.

Hansika Motwani & Himesh Reshammiya

First of all we had to witness the bizarre spectacle of the Aksar singer make his acting debut in Aap Kaa Surroor and second of all we had to see him paired with the Shakalaka Boom Boom child actress. What’s worse you decide.

Vidya Balan & Farhan Akhtar

No, we’re not talking about Shahid Kapoor and Vidya, what was even more odd to see was the Rock On actor with her in Shaadi Ke Side Effects. Something wasn’t just right!

Prachi Desai & John Abraham

Correct us if we’re wrong but doesn’t this couple remind you of some poorly-made father-daughter porn? Chitrangada and the muscular actor still shared some chemistry in I, Me Aur Main but this one was just abysmal.