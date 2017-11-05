They may not be playing for top teams from top European leagues, but that doesn’t mean they don’t share an extremely intimate relationship with the football. Long hours of practice, pure unadulterated passion and oodles of talent is what has made superstars out of these freestyle footballers.
Spend some time watching them, and be prepared to be amazed out of your senses.
Andrew Henderson
He’s the reigning World Champion when it comes to freestyle football, and when you see his videos, you’ll know why.
Sofiane Touzani
Such is Sofiane’s class that even top footballers like Cristiano Ronaldo and Arjen Robben feature in his videos and indulge in some freestyle football with him.
Lisa Zimouche
With 1m followers on Instagram already, 18-year-old Lisa Zimouche is touring the world to showcase her skills. She could have been a real player with PSG, but she quit when she was 14 because freestyle football is where her heart was.
Sean Garnier
He was a professional football player in Ligue 1 (Troyes and AJ Auxerre), but his dream was cut short by injuries. Today, he has more than 2.3 mn followers on Instagram.
The Skill Twins
Neymar Jr. (the world’s most expensive footballer) is their fan. Need we say more?
Latest posts by MW Staff (see all)
- Fashion Intervention: Indians, You Need To Ditch Those Sandals - November 15, 2017
- Photographer Rohan Shrestha’s Underwater Photographs Are A Treat For Sore Eyes - November 14, 2017
- Hit Rock ‘N’ Roll Musical Million Dollar Quartet Is Coming To Mumbai - November 14, 2017