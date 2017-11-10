Share this:

The Quarter, Colaba

The Quarter, the city’s newest cultural venue at the Royal Opera theatre has a live music club, an al fresco restaurant, a cocktail bar and all-day cafe. The more the merrier. More details here.

Tasse De The, Fort

All tea drinkers can rejoice: there’s another tea salon addition to the city that goes by Tasse De The. TDT has an array of over 300 types of the beverage and many selections of European food to go with them. And if you like the teas alot, you can even stock up some for your home at the retail counter at the salon. More details here.

The Little Easy, Bandra

The Little Easy is a bar that makes cocktails influenced by the cocktail menu one would have found in the Prohibition Era. Have fun drinking what was perhaps illegal back in the day. More details here.

Toit, Lower Parel

As we all wait with bated breath, Toit is finally opening its doors to Mumbai in November. The Bengaluru based brewery replaced the notorious BlueFROG which saw a tearful but a happy ending last August. More details here.

Flyp@MTV Cafe, Lower Parel

Flyp is a half co-working space and half restaurant between which you can choose whatever you want it to be. The menu is spearheaded by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar so you’ll know only to expect the best here. More details here.

Madras Diaries, Bandra

Authentic South Indian snacks are hard to come by. Not anymore, with Madras Diaries taking up a spot in the bylanes of Bandra. Everything from the dishes to even the chutney will remind you of your grandmother’s hug that you felt in her cooking. More details here.

Curry Tales, Khar

Curry Tales opens in Khar as the neighbourhood’s designated regional outpost where it will serve dishes from Kerala and Maharashtra. More details here.

The Clearing House, Fort

Not as much of an opening as a new menu launch, The Clearing House would be the perfect joint to take your girl out for a loved-up dinner date. More details here.

Image: The Little Easy/Facebook