I nspired by a model from the 1950s and 60s, an era when Breitling was already an `official supplier to worldwide aviation’, the Chronoliner pursues this tradition in a resolutely modern spirit. It is distinguished by a broad bezel in ultra-hard and scratchproof high-tech ceramic, featuring a starshaped cut-out that facilitates handling. Breitling now introduces the watch in two new original colours – blue and bronze – with matching bezel and dial.

Water-resistant to 100 m (330 ft), the 46 mm steel case houses a selfwinding chronograph movement officially chronometer certified by the COSC. The dial, in Aurora blue or Panamerican bronze, stands out for its legibility, worthy of an instrument panel. The red-tipped hand serves to indicate time in a second timezone in 24- hour mode, while the rotating bezel indicates a third timezone, also on a 24-hour scale. The caseback bears the stylized planes that long served as the Breitling signature. The watch is available with a steel or steel mesh bracelet, or a rubber strap picking up the steel mesh motif.