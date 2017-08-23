Share this:

Mumbai’s crowds were thrown into a frenzy as Rado launched its new Sports collection of watches in the presence of global brand ambassador Hrithik Roshan, at Mumbai’s Palladium mall in Lower Parel. The watchmaker also marked the launch of its new address in the city as the Rado boutique was also inaugurated on the occasion .

Flaunting his sporty avatar at the launch, Hrithik Roshan said, “Being a sports aficionado and a watch lover myself, I am thrilled to launch the sports collection by Rado at its newly opened boutique at Palladium mall here in Mumbai. I congratulate Rado and wish the brand good luck on this new endeavour. It is exciting to see how the brand continues to grow and expand across the Indian market with timepieces designed to appeal to the young and stylish Indians.”

Rado CEO Matthias Breschan expressed his delight with the launch and said, “With these tennis-inspired timepieces that we have launched today, Rado shows its ultimate dedication to sports. Globally we are the timekeepers of many international tennis tournaments and with the launch of this collection in India, this association is further strengthened,” he said.

“Rado’s link to the world of tennis was originally inspired by the spirit of challenge and determination. Just as players push themselves to achieve victory on court, Rado pushes itself to challenge the boundaries of traditional watchmaking, successfully mastering innovative materials and achieving what many once believed was impossible. We are hopeful that with the support of our new partners at Palladium, this collection will win the hearts of many,” he added.