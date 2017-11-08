Share this:

Geo-Graham Orrery Tourbillon

A limited edition watch displaying a miniaturised solar system, made using elements from Mars, with the moon mined from a meteorite in Arizona on its blue lacquered dial. The earth is made from Kingman Turquoise, while the sun has been fashioned from 18K pink gold. Within the latter is the hand-engraved tourbillon bridge, with two Phoenix heads and a cabochon close-set diamond at the centre. There are three scales, one for hours and minutes, another for the Gregorian calendar (365.25 days) and a third one for the Zodiac scale (12 astrological signs). The 48 mm case is in 18K pink gold. The mechanical movement has a power reserve of 72 hours.

Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Grande Date Full Open

This self-winding skeleton-worked chronograph features a crystal-clear sapphire dial, with two transparent blue and grey-tinted counters that show the moon and sun phases on twin discs at 6 o’clock. The El Primero Calibre 4047B has a power reserve of 50 hours. It comes in a 45 mm steel or bicolour case.

Raymond Weil Freelancer 7740 STC LPaul

This chronograph is a tribute to the pioneering American guitarist Les Paul and his fabled Les Paul Gibson guitar. It comes in a 43.5 mm steel case with black PVD, inspired by the lacquer on his famous Black Beauty guitar. The board features a circular guilloché motif, featuring six chords studded by fret-shaped hour markers. The name of the manufacturer and the Les Paul signature is at 12 o’clock. Its ebony perforated calf leather strap imitates the sound holes that are part of the body of a guitar. The tri-compax chronograph counters, date and strap topstitching are set with golden highlights. The mechanical self-winding movement has a 46-hour power reserve.

Greubel Forsey The Art Piece 2 – Edition 2

With this new edition, Greubel Forsey has pushed the creative boundaries of presenting time even further. The sub-dial at 5 features a large aperture that reveals time on discs with little red triangles. It can be opened and closed by pressing the pusher below the crown. When the aperture is shut, the watch displays only the tourbillon and the power-reserve indicator. The hand-wound movement has a 72-hour power reserve.

Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Carbon – Automatic Skeleton

Part of the brand’s new collaboration with Italian tyre maker Pirelli, it comes in a robust 45 mm skeleton case with black DLC titanium elements and contrasting red touches, which provide a perfect frame for the self-winding mechanical calibre RD820SQ. The power reserve is 60 hours. A limited edition of 88 pieces.

Corum Booba

This exclusive new version of the famous Bubble watch, with a towering sapphire crystal which magnifies and distorts the dial, has been created in association with French-Senegalese rapper Booba. The dial features the cover of the singer’s eighth album, Nero Nemesis, released in 2015. Two other versions were designed by students at La Chaux-de-Fonds School of Applied Arts (EAA). The watches come in a 47 mm steel case with 18K gold PVD treatment. The automatic movement has a power reserve of 42 hours.

Longines Master Collection

The two editions of the new Master Collection come in gray and blue. The dials in both versions show the hours, minutes and seconds, thanks to rhodium-plated hands that stand out subtly. The gray models, as well as the men’s blue model, are available with an alligator watch strap of the same colour as the dial for total harmony. The case of this automatic watch is in steel.

Breitling Navitimer Rattrapante

With this watch, Breitling unveils its own in-house splitseconds chronograph movement – one of the most sophisticated horological complications. Its 45 mm case comes in steel as well as a 250-piece red gold limited edition, with bronze coloured dials and rotating bezel with a circular slide rule. The self-winding movement has more than 70 hours of power reserve.

Favre-Leuba Bivouac

This watch, targeted at mountain climbers, is a homage to its legendary 1962 namesake, but with much improved capabilities. It is the first timepiece that can measure altitudes upto 9000 metres above sea level, with the aid of an aneroid barometer. The red central hand indicates the altitude on the bidirectional rotating bezel, which carries a scale divided into 50-meter steps, up to 3,000 meters. It also displays air pressure via a sub-dial at 3 o’clock. It comes in a 48 mm titanium case, and is powered by a hand-wound movement with a power reserve of 65 hours.

Movado BRAND 1881 Automatic

The automatic watch from 2015 has been given an upgrade that is a blend of sophisticated engineering and distinctive modern styling. It is enclosed in a simple 39.5 mm case in rose gold PVD-finished steel. The transparent case back reveals the workings of the Swiss ETA 2824-2 movement.

Calvin Klein Boost

Stainless steel and black PVD combine to give this watch a masculine look. The refined alliance of materials and dial colours – such as silver and cool grey, or grey and black – are impeccably accented by a black leather strap, emphasising the potential and dynamism of the piece.

SEVENFRIDAY P3/06 Yacht Club

This watch is a modern-day tribute to the grace and style of classic sail boating, featuring a wooden plank-style animation ring, anchor motif and blue suede strap. The red hour hand is filled with Super-Luminova and the white minute disc, printed with blue, creates a compass rose effect when surrounded by the blue seconds disc with white tracks, and is framed in white wainscoting. An anchor at the 12-hour mark creates a life ring insignia. The stacked animation ring, reminiscent of a planked wooden deck, and blue suede strap complete the dedication. It comes in a 47 mm x 47.6 mm polished steel case. The automatic movement has a power reserve of 40 hours.

Tissot T-Race MotoGP Automatic Limited Edition 2017

This limited-edition watch (2017 pieces) celebrates the successful partnership between Tissot and MotoGP. It comes in a rose gold PVD case and features iconic bike features, such as the dashboard counters on the carbon-like dial, footrest pushers and the rear suspension rod illustrated in the bracelet’s attachment to the case, and the tyre tread bracelet itself. The automatic movement is visible through the transparent rim-like case back.

Oris Regulateur Der Meistertaucher

This is an evolved version of the pioneering diver’s watch from 1999, which featured the first regulator that helped display the dive time. The regulator mechanism features non-coaxial hands where hour and minute hands are separated. The minute hand is in the centre, while the hour is shown by a hand on a sub-dial at 3 o’clock. The diver thus can set the dive time by aligning the minute hand to the 60-minute scale on the unidirectional rotating bezel, which in this case is fitted with a black ceramic insert with red and white markings. The minutes hand of this new model has a bright red outline, that corresponds to the critical 15-minute scale on the bezel. It helps draw the eye to the minutes hand. The automatic helium escape valve is located at 9 o’clock. It comes in a lightweight titanium case.

Citizen Promaster EcoDrive Professional Diver 1000m

This is the world’s first light-powered watch targeted for saturation diving up to 1,000m. A number of factors make it ideal for professional divers: a bezel-locking system, which improves safety; photo-luminescent hands that absorb light and stay bright and visible under water for more than five hours; and an orange warning colour that appears when the bezel lock is set to FREE. The crown also has the same mechanism, revealing an orange colour between the case and the crown to tell the diver when the crown is not correctly pushed into the locked mode. Finally, the 52.5 mm case is made from Citizen’s proprietary Super Titanium (specially hardened to withstand water pressure at 1000 metres). The watch’s diving capabilities have been validated in tests conducted in cooperation with Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, the ocean research authority in Japan.

Grand Seiko Black Ceramic Collection SBGC 219

Part of the three new watches launched this year as part of the 2017 Grand Seiko line, this limited edition watch celebrates the tenth anniversary of the Spring Drive Chronograph GMT. It comes in a 46.4 mm high-intensity titanium and ceramic case. The bezel has a tachymeter, while the caliber 9R96 movement has been specially adjusted for enhanced accuracy, which offers a precision of 10 seconds a month. The Grand Seiko blue is matched for the first time with the rose gold tone of the hands and markers, and the oscillating weight carries an 18k rose gold Grand Seiko lion to mark the enhanced precision. This is one of the most accurate luxury watches in the world.

Shaze Rule Breaker Zest Watch

Part of Shaze’s new five-watch collection, this chronograph boldly associates men with colours. Other watches in the collection include Rule Breaker Ripple, which features a dial designed in multi-colour to capture the effect of ripples. Rule Breaker Core tries to overcome the colour division between men and women, with its pink and red hue dial; Rule Breaker Neo Pop features a bright neon colour on its dial and strap; and Rule Breaker Watch features a dome-shaped glass with a unique number at the back, a tachymeter around the gunmetal dial and an orange seconds hand.

Casio Protrek PRG 600

This outdoor world-timer, which gets its charge from the Casio Tough Solar power system, incorporates the Triple Sensor Ver. 3 technology that helps measure different types of outdoor data, including compass bearing, atmospheric pressure/altitude and temperature readings. It features three-dimensional index marks and broad hour and minute hands for optimum visibility, with large numerals at the 12, 3, and 9 o’clock positions. The style is safari-inspired, with earth colours.