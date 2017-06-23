Share this:

As an important member of the Swatch family — and with its status as a best-seller firmly established — the brand takes great care to celebrate the three elements that make its thinnest watch line, the SKIN collection, what it is: lightness, freedom and self-expression.

The brand new Skin collection boasts of 11 minimalistic styles in two new case sizes for men and women. Simple and versatile, the new look features an innovative double injection case with a special two-tone wave shape.There’s a lot to pick from — from the subtle SKINSKIN “nude” watch to the black-and-white SKINNOIR — with all models in this line employing the striking wave element, a new jewelcut crown design and sophisticated dial features.

This versatile collection is available in both regular and big sizes, all of them worn with a nearly weightless ease, giving their wearers a sense of freedom and lightness of movement. Take your pick.