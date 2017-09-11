Share this:

The 11th of September is definitely one of the darkest days in the history of mankind, because of the unfortunate act of terrorism that shook the whole world. Al Qaeda, a terrorist organization, co-ordinated four attacks in USA, the most deadly of which was the one where the ones on the twin tower of the World Trade Center.

That said, we should not be too harsh on the date, because over the years, some good things too have happened. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Swami Vivekananda Gave A Rousing Speech (1893)

In 1893 this day, Swami Vivekananda gave a rousing speech in the Parliament of Religion in Chicago. “I am a Hindu. I am sitting in my own little well and thinking that the whole world is my little well. The Christians sit in their little well and think the whole world is their well. The Muslims sit in their little well and think that is the whole world,” he had said.

Agatha Christie Marries Max Mallowan (1930)

Renowned crime novelist Agatha Christie married Max Mallowan, an archaelogist on this day. The couple were together for 46 years, and only Christie’s death could do them apart.

Flowering Judas By Katherine Anne Porter Is Published (1930)

The title story first appeared in the Hound And Horn magazine, and it was her first collection of stories that was published on this day. Certainly, a significant day in literary history as Porter went on to win a Pulitzer Prize for The Collected Stories in 1965.

The Premier Of Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fatal Attraction starring Michael Douglas premiered today in US theatres.

The film received a lot of love, and bagged as many as five Academy Award nominations including the ones for Best Actress, Best Picture and Best Director.

Hopefully, in the future, this day will see many more happy things so that whenever the date comes up, we don’t just associate it with terrorism.