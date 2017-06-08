Amazon Prime Video is coming out with its first original series, and it’s about cricket. Called Inside Edge, this show will be launched in over 200+ countries on July 10. The teaser doesn’t reveal much, but you can be assured that the production standards of this show will be top-notch considering Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment is co-producing it.

The show will give us a glimpse of what it’s like to play in a big T20 league (called Powerplay), and lays bare the greed, ambition and corruption that comes with it. “It is a story that pulls no punches, minces no words, and takes no prisoners. And beneath it all, it is a story of passion, courage, and love,” reads the synopsis.

According to a Firspost report, the show will star the likes of Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha and Sarah Jane Dias among other Bollywood names.

Hopefully, the show will be a breath of fresh air and targeted towards an urban audience who are skipping the shows on channels like Star Plus and Zee TV, in favour of foreign shows like Game Of Thrones and House of Cards.

This is not the first time a fictional show based on cricket has been made. Earlier, SAB TV had launched a show called Jersey No. 10, but the show failed to catch any eyeballs because it was terrible. Hopefully, Inside Edge will not meet a similar fate.