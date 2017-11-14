Share this:

After a smashing tour of Broadway and the West End, hit rock ‘n’ roll musical Million Dollar Quartet is coming to Mumbai! With a score of 20 classic numbers, including “Blue Suede Shoes”, “Hound Dog”, “Great Balls of Fire”, “I Walk the Line” and more, the play tells the story of the early careers of four rock ‘n’ roll icons—and the one night they all got together to jam.

December 4th, 1956 is a day that has gone down in rock ‘n’ roll history. That night, music icons Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis came together at Sun Records Studios in Memphis to jam for the first—and only—time. Director Ian Talbot, who was awarded the Order of the British Empire in 2007 for his services to the arts, brings that fabled meeting to life in a brilliantly crafted play, and with all the energy of a rock ‘n’ roll concert.

Bolstering the sensational score is a story that is the stuff of music legend. The momentous meeting of Memphis greats happened to take place at a turning point in Sun Records’ history. Phillips has had to give up Elvis Presley to RCA Records. Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins are trying to work up the courage to tell Phillips they’re about to move to Columbia Records—knowing full well that they’ll be leaving Sun Records with no one but the young upstart Jerry Lee Lewis, whose illustrious, “wild man” career has barely begun. Million Dollar Quartet is a lot more than just a tribute to four of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest musicians—it’s an homage to the man who discovered them.

The quartet kick off with “Blue Suede Shoes” and keep getting bigger, with hits like “Hound Dog”, “I Walk the Line”, and “Great Balls of Fire” and many more. With a score of 20 timeless dancefloor classics, and a fly-on-the-wall look at one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic studios, Million Dollar Quartet brings nostalgia to bright and brilliant life. This show is definitely one in a million.

Million Dollar Quartet will be performed at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA, Mumbai between 13th and 24th December, 2017 with one show on weekdays and two shows each over the Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com and will be available at the venue from 10th November, 2017.

For more updated information, cast bios, etc. please visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MillionDollarQuartetInMumbai